FilmWeek: ‘Turning Red,’ ‘The Adam Project,’ ‘Ultrasound’ And More
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Wade Major, Amy Nicholson and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.
- “Turning Red,” The El Capitan Theatre; Streaming on Disney Plus
- "The Adam Project,” Streaming on Netflix; In select theaters, including Cinemark 18 & XD (West LA) & Century Huntington Beach & XD
- "The Last Mountain," VOD on March 15
- "Ultrasound,” Laemmle’s Glendale Theater; VOD
- "Last Exit: Space," Streaming on Discovery Plus
- “Gold,” In select theaters, including Laemmle’s Playhouse 7 (Pasadena), Laemmle’s Glendale & Laemmle’s NoHo 7 (North Hollywood)
- “Offseason,” The Alamo Drafthouse (DTLA) & Laemmle’s Monica Film Center (Santa Monica); VOD
- “All My Friends Hate Me,” The Landmark Theatre (West LA) & Laemmle’s NoHo 7 (North Hollywood); VOD on March 25
The 49th Annual Annie Awards
The Los Angeles branch of the International Animated Film Association, ASIFA-Hollywood, presents its 49th awards program, which will be honoring achievements in film, television and streaming from the year 2021. This year the show will be held virtually, presented from the University of California, Los Angeles's Royce Hall. You can see all the nominees here!
You can stream the Annie Awards live here.
Amy Poehler On Directing ‘Lucy And Desi’ And How Hollywood Has Evolved Since The Couple’s Heyday
The 1950s sitcom “I Love Lucy” starring Lucille Ball and her real life husband at the time Desi Arnaz ran for six seasons. The couple’s story has been brought to the screen not once but twice within the last several months. First with Aaron Sorkin’s dramatization “Being The Ricardos” and now the documentary “Lucy and Desi” directed by Amy Poehler. KPCC’s John Horn talked with Poehler about the film, which is on Amazon Prime Video now.