FilmWeek: ‘Turning Red,’ ‘The Adam Project,’ ‘Ultrasound’ And More

FW Reviews 3.11.22 Listen • 30:32

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Wade Major , Amy Nicholson and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

The 49th Annual Annie Awards

The Los Angeles branch of the International Animated Film Association, ASIFA-Hollywood, presents its 49th awards program, which will be honoring achievements in film, television and streaming from the year 2021. This year the show will be held virtually, presented from the University of California, Los Angeles's Royce Hall . You can see all the nominees here !

You can stream the Annie Awards live here .

Amy Poehler On Directing ‘Lucy And Desi’ And How Hollywood Has Evolved Since The Couple’s Heyday

Director Amy Poehler on Lucy and Desi 3.11.22 Listen • 19:02

The 1950s sitcom “I Love Lucy” starring Lucille Ball and her real life husband at the time Desi Arnaz ran for six seasons. The couple’s story has been brought to the screen not once but twice within the last several months. First with Aaron Sorkin’s dramatization “Being The Ricardos” and now the documentary “Lucy and Desi” directed by Amy Poehler. KPCC’s John Horn talked with Poehler about the film, which is on Amazon Prime Video now.