Filmweek with Larry Mantle
FilmWeek

FilmWeek: 'The Batman,' 'After Yang,' 'Lucy And Desi' And More

Jonathan Olley/™ & © DC Comics
ROBERT PATTINSON as Batman in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “THE BATMAN”

FilmWeek: ‘The Batman,’ ‘After Yang,’ ‘Lucy And Desi’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire and Andy Klein review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

‘The Interpretation Was Key’: Director Matt Reeves On Recreating Batman 

FW Director Matt Reeves And Recreating Batman 3.4.22

One of the biggest releases of the week is the latest take on the iconic defender of Gotham. “The Batman” stars Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz. It’s a lot of pressure to create a fresh take on a character played by countless others. Director and co-screenwriter Matt Reeves spoke with KPCC’s John Horn about that challenge and what he hoped to bring to the screen this time around. It’s rated PG-13 and is in wide release now.

FilmWeek
