FilmWeek: ‘Cyrano,’ ‘The Automat,’ ‘Servants’ And More
FilmWeek: ‘Cyrano,’ ‘The Automat,’ ‘Servants’ And More
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics
Tim Cogshell
and
Wade Major
review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.
- “Cyrano,” Wide Release
- "The Automat,” Laemmle’s Playhouse (Pasadena), Royal (West LA) & Town Center (Encino)
- "Servants," Laemmle Virtual Cinema
- "Studio 666,” Wide Release
- "My Best Part," Laemmle’s Glendale Theater
- “No Exit,” Streaming on Hulu
- “Against The Ice,” Netflix on March 2
- “The Burning Sea,” Laemmle’s Royal Theater (West LA); VOD
- “Hellbender,” Streaming on Shudder
Expanding to Streaming
- “West Side Story,” Disney Plus & HBO Max on March 2
- "Drive My Car,” HBO Max on March 2
Re-issued Releases
- “The Godfather,” 4K Restored 50th Anniversary screenings at local AMC Theaters; VOD
- "The Seduction of Mimi,” One-night engagement at Laemmle’s Newhall (Santa Clarita), Playhouse 7 (Pasadena), Glendale, & Royal (West LA) on March 2; VOD (including Amazon Prime Video)
Reviewing The Oscar Nominated Shorts Plus The Academy’s Controversial Decision To Nix Some Televised Award Categories
The Oscar nominated shorts in the categories of live action, animation and documentary are screening in various theaters across Southern California. FilmWeek critics Charles Solomon, Tim Cogshell and Wade Major discuss their favorites. Plus, we talk about the motion picture academy’s controversial decision to nix eight categories from the televised part of the ceremony, including various categories of shorts, editing and original score.
For tickets, trailers and more information about the nominated shorts click here.
Oscars Shorts
Animation
- “Affairs Of The Art,” Wide Release; VOD on YouTube
- "Bestia,” Wide Release, VOD on Vimeo
- "Robin Robin," Wide Release; Netflix
- "Boxballet,” Wide Release
- "The Windshield Wiper" Wide Release; VOD on YouTube
Documentary
- “The Queen Of Basketball,” Wide Release; VOD on YouTube
- "When We Were Bullies,” Wide Release;
- "Audible," Wide Release; Netflix
- "Lead Me Home,” Wide Release; Netflix
- "Three Songs for Benazir," Wide Release; Netflix
Live Action
- “On My Mind,” Wide Release; VOD on YouTube
- "Please Hold,” Wide Release;
- "Ala Kachuu - Take and Run," Wide Release;
- "The Long Goodbye,” Wide Release; VOD on YouTube
- "The Dress," Wide Release;
Justice RBG, Mel Brooks And More Serve Up Some Serious Nostalgia In ‘The Automat’
The documentary “The Automat” recounts the lost history of an iconic restaurant chain that offered affordable quality food through imaginative self-serve windows to millions of New Yorkers and Philadelphians for more than a century. Well-known figures like Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Colin Powell & Elliott Gould appear throughout the film to share their memories of the beloved establishment. Mel Brooks even wrote and performed an original song for the film. KPCC’s John Horn talked with Director Lisa Hurwitz ahead of the film’s premiere at the Telluride Film Festival last year. You can see it now at select Laemmle theaters.