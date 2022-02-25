FilmWeek: ‘Cyrano,’ ‘The Automat,’ ‘Servants’ And More

FW Reviews 2.25.22

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics

Tim Cogshell

and

Wade Major

review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

Expanding to Streaming

“ West Side Story ,” Disney Plus & HBO Max on March 2

,” Disney Plus & HBO Max on March 2 " Drive My Car ,” HBO Max on March 2

Re-issued Releases

“ The Godfather ,” 4K Restored 50th Anniversary screenings at local AMC Theaters; VOD

,” 4K Restored 50th Anniversary screenings at local AMC Theaters; VOD " The Seduction of Mimi ,” One-night engagement at Laemmle’s Newhall (Santa Clarita), Playhouse 7 (Pasadena), Glendale, & Royal (West LA) on March 2; VOD (including Amazon Prime Video)

Reviewing The Oscar Nominated Shorts Plus The Academy’s Controversial Decision To Nix Some Televised Award Categories

FW Oscars Shorts Reviews 2.25.22

The Oscar nominated shorts in the categories of live action, animation and documentary are screening in various theaters across Southern California. FilmWeek critics Charles Solomon, Tim Cogshell and Wade Major discuss their favorites. Plus, we talk about the motion picture academy’s controversial decision to nix eight categories from the televised part of the ceremony, including various categories of shorts, editing and original score.

For tickets, trailers and more information about the nominated shorts click here .

Oscars Shorts

Animation

Documentary

Live Action

Justice RBG, Mel Brooks And More Serve Up Some Serious Nostalgia In ‘The Automat’

FW Director Lisa Hurwitz & The Automat 2.25.22

The documentary “The Automat” recounts the lost history of an iconic restaurant chain that offered affordable quality food through imaginative self-serve windows to millions of New Yorkers and Philadelphians for more than a century. Well-known figures like Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Colin Powell & Elliott Gould appear throughout the film to share their memories of the beloved establishment. Mel Brooks even wrote and performed an original song for the film. KPCC’s John Horn talked with Director Lisa Hurwitz ahead of the film’s premiere at the Telluride Film Festival last year. You can see it now at select Laemmle theaters.