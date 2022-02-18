FilmWeek: ‘Uncharted,’ ‘Kimi,’ ‘The Long Walk’ And More
FilmWeek: ‘Uncharted,’ ‘Kimi,’ ‘The Long Walk’ And More
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Amy Nicholson and Peter Rainer review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.
- “Uncharted,” Wide Release
- "The Long Walk,” Laemmle’s Glendale Theater; VOD (including iTunes & Apple TV) on March 1
- "Kimi," HBO Max
- "The Pact,” Landmark’s Nuart Theatre (West LA)
- "Dog," Wide Release
- “Playground,” Laemmle’s Royal Theater (West LA)
- “Strawberry Mansion,” The Landmark Westwood Theatre & The Frida Cinema (Santa Ana); VOD on February 25
- “Lingui: The Sacred Bonds,” Laemmle’s Royal Theater (West LA)
- “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” Netflix
The Personal Connection Yet Universal Story Of Rebecca Hall’s Critically Acclaimed ‘Passing’
Rebecca Hall is known for her acting career, but she recently made her feature directorial debut with the film “Passing.” She also wrote the screenplay, which is adapted from Nella Larsen’s 1929 novel of the same name. It tells the story of two light-skinned Black women and childhood friends living very different adult lives as one lives in a community in Harlem and the other passes as white. Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga star in the film. Our own John Horn talked with Hall about her own family’s history with the phenomenon of “Passing” and why telling this story was so important to her. “Passing” is rated PG-13. It’s available on Netflix.