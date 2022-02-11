FilmWeek: ‘Marry Me,’ ‘Death On The Nile,’ ‘BigBug,’ And More
FilmWeek: ‘Marry Me,’ ‘Death On The Nile,’ ‘BigBug,’ And More
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell and Andy Klein review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.
- “Marry Me,” Wide Release & Streaming exclusively on Peacock
- "Death On The Nile,” Wide Release
- "The New Deal For Artists," Streaming on Film Movement Plus; Also available on YouTube in a pre-remastered format
- "American Reckoning,” Laemmle’s Monica Film Center (Santa Monica); Airs on local PBS affiliates & streaming on the PBS Video App starting February 15 at 7 PM
- "BigBug," Streaming on Netflix
- “Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Act 1),” Streaming on Netflix February 16
- “Blacklight,” Wide Release
- “Catch The Fair One,” The Landmark Nuart Theatre (West LA); VOD
- “Indemnity,” Laemmle’s Glendale
- “I Want You Back,” Streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video
- “Just A Mortal Man - The Jerry Lawson Story,” Streaming on PBS Plus; Also airing on PBS Affiliates & the World Channel (check local listings)
- “SuperCool,” Laemmle’s Monica Film Center (Santa Monica); VOD
Ahead Of Valentine’s Day, We Discuss The Best Of Romance And Film
KPCC Critics Favorites of Film And Romance 2.11.22
Nothing says romance like cuddling up to a good movie and this Valentine’s weekend, our critics share their favorite romantic films. Romantic movies can make you laugh, sob or a little bit of both. FilmWeek critics Amy Nicholson, Tim Cogshell and Andy Klein discuss some of the best and what makes them so special.
Our Critics Recommend:
- “When Harry Met Sally,” Streaming on HBO Max; Also available to rent on VOD platforms
- "Brief Encounter,” Streaming on HBO Max
- “The End of The Affair,” Streaming on Starz; Available to rent on VOD platforms
- “The Apartment,” Streaming on Pluto TV & Tubi TV; Available to rent on VOD platforms
- "Random Harvest," Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video
- "Love Jones,” Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video
- "The Photograph," Streaming on Hulu & HBO Max; Available to rent on VOD platforms
- “Love & Basketball,” Streaming on HBO Max; Available to rent on VOD platforms
- “Beyond The Lights,” Streaming on Amazon Prime Video & Roku
- “The Shape Of Water,” Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video
- “Some Like It Hot,” Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video
- “Children of Paradise,” Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video
- “Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind,” Streaming on Amazon Prime Video & IMDB TV; Valentine’s Day Screening at The Alamo Drafthouse (DTLA)
- “Set It Up,” Streaming on Netflix
- “The Incredibly True Adventure Of Two Girls In Love,” Streaming on the Criterion Channel
- “Love Story,” Available to rent on VOD platforms
- “Barefoot In The Park,” Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
- “A Place In The Sun,” Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video
- “Something’s Gotta Give,” Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
- “The Sun Is Also A Star,” Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video
- “The Notebook,” Streaming on HBO Max