FilmWeek: ‘Marry Me,’ ‘Death On The Nile,’ ‘BigBug,’ And More

FW Reviews 2.11.22 Listen • 30:32

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell and Andy Klein review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.



Ahead Of Valentine’s Day, We Discuss The Best Of Romance And Film

KPCC Critics Favorites of Film And Romance 2.11.22 Listen • 19:04

Nothing says romance like cuddling up to a good movie and this Valentine’s weekend, our critics share their favorite romantic films. Romantic movies can make you laugh, sob or a little bit of both. FilmWeek critics Amy Nicholson , Tim Cogshell and Andy Klein discuss some of the best and what makes them so special.

Our Critics Recommend:

