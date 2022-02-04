FilmWeek: ‘Jackass Forever,’ ‘The Worst Person In The World,’ ‘Moonfall’ And More

FW Reviews 2.4.22 Listen • 30:32

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire and Lael Loewenstein review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.



Acclaimed Chef Roy Choi On The New Season Of ‘Broken Bread’ And The Power Of Food In Los Angeles And Beyond

FW Chef Roy Choi 2.4.22 Listen • 13:00

The second season of the award-winning series “ Broken Bread ” explores complex social justice issues through the lens of food and examines the future of the restaurant industry. It premiered last week. Restaurant entrepreneur and acclaimed L.A.-based chef Roy Choi hosts the show. He’s chef and co-owner of the popular Kogi BBQ food truck. He’s also known as the co-host of “ The Chef Show ,” a Netflix series he produced with Jon Favreau. Today, he joins Larry to talk about “Broken Bread” and discuss food’s broader impact in L.A. and beyond. You can stream episodes on Tastemade+ and PBS SoCal/KCET Passport.

FilmWeek Critics On Their Favorite Food-Themed Films

FW Critics Pick Favorite Food Themed Films 2.4.22 Listen • 6:00