FilmWeek Marquee: ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ ‘Blonde,’ ‘Meet Cute’ And ‘Sidney’

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell , Amy Nicholson and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms — in three minutes or less!

“ Meet Cute ,” Streaming on Peacock

,” Streaming on Peacock “ Don’t Worry Darling ,” Wide Release

,” Wide Release “ Blonde ,” Multiple Laemmle Locations, Landmark Nuart Theater[West L.A.], & Los Feliz Theater [Los Feliz] Netflix September 28

,” Multiple Laemmle Locations, Landmark Nuart Theater[West L.A.], & Los Feliz Theater [Los Feliz] Netflix September 28 “ Sidney ,” Laemmle Royal [West L.A.] & Apple TV+