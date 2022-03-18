FilmWeek Marquee: ‘The Outfit,’ ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie,’ ‘The Hater’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell , Lael Loewenstein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

The 20th annual FilmWeek Oscar preview show is live and in person at the historic Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, and we want to see you there! Join Larry Mantle and our esteemed FilmWeek critics this Sunday, March 20th from 1-3 pm as they break down all the major categories, plus a live Q&A with our critics. You can learn more about tickets and safety protocols here .