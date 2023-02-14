New CDC Report Finds Teenage Girls’ Experiencing Record Levels Of Trauma And Violence

The pandemic took a harsh toll on U.S. teen girls’ mental health, with almost 60% reporting feelings of persistent sadness or hopelessness, according to a government survey released Monday that bolsters earlier data. Sexual violence, suicidal thoughts, suicidal behavior and other mental health woes affected many teens regardless of race or ethnicity, but girls and LGBTQ youth fared the worst on most measures, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report. More than 17,000 U.S. high school students were surveyed in class in the fall of 2021.

Joining us Today on AirTalk, is Jean Twenge, professor of psychology at San Diego State University to discuss the findings.

With files from the Associated Press

Sheriff Robert Luna On His First Months In Office, Efforts To Root Out Deputy Gangs, Recruitment And More

It’s been over two months since Robert Luna was elected the new sheriff of Los Angeles County after defeating incumbent Alex Villanueva in the 2022 general election. Today on AirTalk, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna is with us to talk about his first months as L.A. County Sheriff, what he’s been doing to address issues he made centerpieces of his campaign, like eliminating deputy subgroups or “gangs,” and more. You can submit a question to our producers for consideration during the live interview by calling 866-893-5722 or by emailing us at ATcomments@laist.com and including your first name and the neighborhood from which you’re writing.

How Do We Address Building Flaws In California Following Deadly Turkey Earthquake?

Videos seem to show that many of the buildings that collapsed in Turkey are likely older, low- and mid-rise concrete structures that lacked sufficient reinforcement ... characteristics shared by many buildings in California. Turkey's building codes are on par with California's, according to experts. Problems arise when buildings aren't constructed properly or when older structures built to outdated codes haven't been retrofitted, leaving them vulnerable. It's impossible to tell for certain without an assessment by an expert, but if you're in an older building that was constructed prior to the 1994 Northridge quake, it's worth finding out if retrofits are necessary. Joining to discuss what we know about the similarities to California’s buildings is Jacob Margolis, LAist science reporter and host of the podcast “The Big Burn,” and Lucy Jones, renowned seismologist and longtime AirTalk guest, and David Cocke, president of the Earthquake Engineering Research Institute and founder of Structural Focus, a structural engineering consulting company based in Gardena. If you have questions, call 855-893-5722 or email ATcomments@laist.com.

Read the full story from LAist here

The Grandest Gesture You’ve Ever Made (Or Received) In The Name Of Love

They say that love will make people do wild things. We’re talking, like, run-through-security-at-the-airport or move-cross-country-on-a-whim type of wild things. And, in fact, moving cross-country on a whim in the name of love is exactly what LAist’s Erick Galindo did at one point in his life. On this season of LAist Studios’ critically-acclaimed podcast “WILD,” Erick tells Megan the story of the grandest gesture he ever made for love, his own discovery of self-love that he made along the way, and of course, whether his story ends in true love.

We’re not going to spoil the ending today, but Megan and Erick are with us in-studio to share a sneak peek at the upcoming season of “WILD” as the audio teaser drops in podcast feeds today. And, in the spirit of Valentine’s Day and the grand gesture for love, which is at the heart of WILD Season 2, we want to hear the greatest gesture you’ve ever made, or received, in the name of love. Call us at 866-893-5722 or email us your (brief) story at ATcomments@laist.com.

WILD Season 2 will be available starting April 18th wherever you get your podcasts. In the meantime, subscribe to LAist Studios’ WILD, also wherever you get your podcast, to catch up on Season 1 and to make sure you get the first episode of Season 2 right when it drops)

****You can also submit your own wild love story at laist.com/wildlove.