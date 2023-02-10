The Latest In Turkey As Death Toll Soars

Rescuers pulled several earthquake survivors from the shattered remnants of buildings in Iskenderun, Turkey on Friday, including some who lasted more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete after the disaster slammed Turkey and Syria and killed more than 22,000 people. But the flurry of dramatic rescues - some broadcast live on Turkish television - could not obscure the overwhelming devastation of what Turkey’s president called one of the greatest disasters in his nation's history. Temperatures remain below freezing across the large region, and many people have no shelter. The Turkish government has distributed millions of hot meals, as well as tents and blankets, but is still struggling to reach many people in need. In Syria, the disaster compounded suffering in a region beset by the nation’s 12-year civil war, which has displaced millions of people within the country and left them dependent on aid.

Today on AirTalk, Beirut-based BBC Middle East Correspondent Lina Sinjab and NPR correspondent Jason Beaubien, is here to update the latest on search and rescue efforts, how survivors are coping with harsh temperatures and scarce resources, and how international efforts to get humanitarian aid to the region are faring.

What We Really Know About Menopause Often Isn’t Clear To Those Going Through It Or Even The Doctors Trying To Help

Menopause is a tricky condition, for more reasons than one. It’s the time period when a person’s ovaries stop producing reproductive hormones. This typically happens to women in their 40s and 50s. The lead up to menopause can be a grueling experience lasting years and with a chaotic array of symptoms. Hot flashes, brain fog, sporadic bleeding or lack of bleeding, low libido, sleep disturbances, achy joints and much more. Not a lot of research has been done focusing on women of this age group or the treatment options. The little that has been studied, like hormone therapy, has been embroiled in controversy for decades. Susan Dominus, staff writer for the Sunday New York Times Magazine, recently published a deeply personal and researched pieceexamining the controversy surrounding hormone therapy. She joins to discuss, along with Dr.Kathryn Macaulay, obstetrician and gynecologist and a clinical professor at UC San Diego Health, where she's operated their menopause clinic since 2004, and Rebecca Thurston, professor of psychiatry and epidemiology and clinical psychologist at the University of Pittsburgh where she studies menopause. We also want to hear from you. What has your experience with menopause been like? Did you receive treatment? Tell us your experience by calling 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com.

FilmWeek: ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance,’ ‘Marlowe,’ ‘Sharper’ & More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Wade Major, Andy Klein, and Amy Nicholson review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

What Does AMC’s New Tiered-Price System Mean For Frequent Moviegoers?

On Monday, the nation’s biggest movie theater chain said it is implementing the same kind of ticket pricing. Called Sightline, the program from the financially strapped AMC Theatres chain will offer three different prices based on seat location. AMC is introducing Sightline this week at some of its theaters in New York, Chicago and Kansas City, and said it will expand the tiered pricing plan nationwide by the end of the year.

The price of a standard seat won’t change, but moviegoers will pay less for sitting very close to the screen, and more for the best locations, usually in the middle of the auditorium. Today on AirTalk, Larry sits down with John Horn, host of the LAist Studios podcast "Retake,” to talk about the news surrounding the large chain and what it means for the film industry.

With files from LAist, read John’s piece on the news here.

Larry Sits Down With Ayuko Babu To Talk The 31st Pan-African Film Festival

Thursday was the first day of the 31st Pan-African Film Festival, an event that screens over 200 films that are either from filmmakers of African descent or center folks in the African diaspora. This year, the event is taking place at the Baldwin Hills.

This week on FilmWeek, we talk to Ayuko Babu, executive director of the Pan-African Film Festival, to discuss the festivities and its artistic significance.

The Pan-African Festival will take place from February 9-20. You can find more info on the event here.