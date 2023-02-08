Gustavo Dudamel Leaving LA Philharmonic, Will Conduct For New York Phil

Gustavo Dudamel will become music director of the New York Philharmonic for the 2026-27 season, ending a heralded tenure with the Los Angeles Philharmonic that began in 2009. The 42-year-old Venezuelan conductor agreed to a five-year contract as New York’s artistic and music director, the orchestra announced Tuesday. Dudamel will become the first Latino to head the orchestra since its founding in 1842. Dudamel’s Los Angeles contract was extended through 2025-26 three years ago, and his 17 seasons with LA will match Esa-Pekka Salonen for the longest as that orchestra’s head. Details such as recordings and how many weeks per season Dudamel would be committing will be announced at the news conference.

King James Officially Takes The Lead In NBA Scoring History

LeBron James got the first official statistic of his NBA career on a rebound. His next entry on the stat sheet was an assist. Even then, points weren’t the priority. They never were.

Somehow, he became the most prolific scorer in NBA history anyway. It finally happened Tuesday night, the kid from Akron, Ohio, connecting on a stepback jumper to push his career total to 38,388 points and break the record that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held for nearly 39 years. James outstretched his arms after his 36th point of the night for the Los Angeles Lakers, threw both hands in the air, then smiled. Abdul-Jabbar rose from his seat and clapped. Joining us to help break down the historic moment and what it means is Dan Woike, Lakers beat writer for The Los Angeles Times. If you have thoughts about James’ historic moment or what he’s meant to the Lakers franchise, give us a call at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com.

Recapping President Biden’s State Of The Union Address

President Joe Biden exhorted Congress Tuesday night to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he delivered a State of the Union address aimed at reassuring a country beset by pessimism and fraught political divisions.

In his 73-minute speech, Biden sought to portray a nation dramatically improved from the one he took charge of two years ago: from a reeling economy to one prosperous with new jobs; from a crippled, pandemic-weary nation to one that has now reopened, and a democracy that has survived its biggest test since the Civil War. The backdrop for the annual address was markedly different from the previous two years, with a Republican speaker now sitting expressionless behind Biden and newly empowered GOP lawmakers in the chamber sometimes shouting criticism of him and his administration. Joining to help recap the address and what it says about the state of politics right now is Aaron Kall, director of debate at the University of Michigan and author of several books including “The State of the Union is . . .: Memorable Addresses of the Last Fifty Years.” If you have thoughts on the SOTU speech, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com.

A.I. Is A Growing Tool For Hiring Managers, How Is That Affecting The General Makeup Of Workplaces?

Artificial intelligence is beginning to be used more throughout daily life, in an attempt to makes society more efficient, one such way is through hiring practices. As NPR lays out, A.I. is being used by some hiring specialists to vet out resumes and candidates, using keywords as ways to narrow down the best matches. But what is the best match? Is it really the best candidate for a position or is it somebody that masters the algorithms interest?

Today on AirTalk, we dig into the benefits and limitations of these A.I. programs for hiring managers with Heather Whiteman, assistant teaching professor in data, design and development at the University of Washington, and Corinne Bendersky, UCLA professor and chair of Management and Organizations.

LA Mayor Karen Bass On 50 Days In Office, LA’s Quake Preparedness, Inside Safe Progress And More

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Basshas been in office for a little over 50 days, and she’s been keeping busy so far -- since taking the oath of office on December 11, Mayor Bass has declared a homeless emergency in the city and launched “Inside Safe,” her initiative to change the way the city handles encampments of unhoused people, and also appointed a new head of the Los Angeles County Homeless Authority. But there have been some bumps along the way as well, maybe most notably the reappointment of LAPD Chief Michel Moore, a process the Los Angeles Times’ editorial board said Mayor Bass “bungled.”

Today on AirTalk, Mayor Bass is with AirTalk to begin regular, monthly check-ins on major issues facing the City of Los Angeles, and we’ll talk with her about the issues mentioned above, what she’s learned in her first 50+ days in office, and more. If you’d like to submit a question for us to consider asking Mayor Bass, please email ATcomments@laist.com, and include your first name and location.

New Book “Sorry, Sorry, Sorry” Makes The Case For Good Apologies

We’ve all probably seen or heard someone give a bad apology, as if they’re just trying to move on quickly without really addressing the mistake they made, why it was wrong, and how they’re going to improve. And while some people might actually not care enough to want to truly apologize, many of us simply struggle to find the right words to apologize. In their new book “Sorry, Sorry, Sorry: The Case for Good Apologies,” co-authors Marjorie Ingall and Susan McCarthy, who also co-created the apology analysis website SorryWatch, explore the science and psychology behind a good apology, explain why public figures and large corporations are usually not very good at conveying remorse, teach you how to apologize to your kids, and more.

Today on AirTalk, Marjorie and Susan are with us to talk about their new book, and share a few tips on how we can all apologize a little more thoughtfully and effectively.