DOC AMA: California Saw Increase In ‘Excess Deaths’ In The Last Three Years

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and infectious disease news, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Kimberly Shriner., director of Infectious Disease and Prevention at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena. We’ll also be joined by Bernadette Boden-Albala director of the UCI Program in Public Health and Founding Dean of the future UCI School of Population and Public Health, to discuss the increase in excess deaths according to the California Department of Public Health.

Topics today include:

A Powerful Earthquake Rocks Turkey And Syria, Killing More Than 2,300

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 2,300 people. Hundreds were still believed to be trapped under rubble, and the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area. On both sides of the border, residents jolted out of sleep by the pre-dawn quake rushed outside on a cold, rainy and snowy night. Buildings were reduced to piles of pancaked floors, and major aftershocks or new quakes, including one nearly as strong as the first, continued to rattle the region.

Joining us today is Lina Sinjab, BBC Middle East correspondent based in Beirut.

With files from the Associated Press

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Talks Improving Safety & Infrastructure in SoCal and Nationwide

Following an increasing number of traffic deaths in Los Angeles County and in the greater Southern California region, recent action was made by the Department of Transportation. The county of Los Angeles, for example, got a $21 million dollar grant from DOT to help reach its Vision Zero strategy, decreasing the number of accidents in Los Angeles streets. But what else is being done on an infrastructure level to make Los Angeles safe for pedestrians and residents?

Today on AirTalk, we talk to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg about his work with the White House recently to improve public safety in Southern California and nationally.

There’s A Growing Number Of Latino Vintners, Even As The Wine Industry Struggles

“The State of the US Wine Industry” is a report released every year by a Santa Clara-based company called Silicon Valley Bank. The numbers this year are grim, revealing a downward trajectory of overall wine consumption. Young consumers don’t seem as interested in buying and drinking wine, and industry experts point to failures in advertising and transparency as potential reasons why. While the industry overall struggles to spark consumer interest in wine, there’s a pocket of winemakers who are finally getting a light shone on them. California is home to approximately 4,500 wine producers. Only 45 of them are Latino-owned wineries. But with an expanding Latino market, there’s hope an overwhelmingly white-dominated industry may finally recognize and make room for others.

Joining us on AirTalk today to discuss the state of the wine industry is Rob McMillan, executive vice president & founder of Silicon Valley Bank Wine Division, Alex Saragoza, professor emeritus at UC Berkeley and Amelia Morán Ceja, Founder, President & CEO of Ceja Vineyards, a Mexican-American family owned winery in Napa and Sonoma Valleys.

How Do Our Life Partners Alter Our Relationship To Money Over Time, For Better Or Worse?

Are you the impulsive spender and your partner the frugal realist? Turns out opposites may attract more often than not when it comes to managing money. According to research, that difference in your marriage or relationship can reshape how you handle your finances over time. A recent piece in the Wall Street Journal points out that partners tend to balance each other out. If not, sometimes it can lead to problems in the relationship. Today on AirTalk, we want to hear from you! How has your relationship or marriage changed the way you manage or think about money? Is it drastically different than before? Did the relationship end due to financial differences? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org to weigh in. Joining Larry to discuss is Marcella Mollon-Williams, a behavioral financial adviser and cofounder of the Legacy Builders Group, a holistic coaching and investment firm where she works with couples and offers premarital financial counseling.