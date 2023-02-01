California Releases Its Own Plan For Colorado River Cuts, We Discuss The Latest Negotiations & Water Supply Implications

California released a plan Tuesday detailing how Western states reliant on the Colorado River should save more water. It came a day after the six other states in the river basin made a competing proposal. In a letter to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, California described how states could conserve between 1 million and nearly 2 million acre feet of water through new cuts based on the elevation of Lake Mead, a key reservoir.

Today on AirTalk, we discuss the latest coming out of the Colorado River Board plans with Bill Hasencamp, manager of Colorado River Resources of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD).

With files from the Associated Press

As Final Boeing 747 Takes Flight, We Discuss What The Iconic Jet Has Meant For Aviation

Boeing bid farewell to an icon on Tuesday, delivering its final 747 jumbo jet as thousands of workers who helped build the planes over the past 55 years looked on.

Since its first flight in 1969, the giant yet graceful 747 has served as a cargo plane, a commercial aircraft capable of carrying nearly 500 passengers, a transport for NASA’s space shuttles, and the Air Force One presidential aircraft. It revolutionized travel, connecting international cities that had never before had direct routes and helping democratize passenger flight.

But over about the past 15 years, Boeing and its European rival Airbus have introduced more profitable and fuel efficient wide-body planes, with only two engines to maintain instead of the 747′s four. The final plane is the 1,574th built by Boeing in the Puget Sound region of Washington state. Joining to discuss what the 747 has meant to the field of aviation and what it’s so iconic is Shea Oakley, commercial aviation historian. We also want to hear from you! Do you have memories or experiences with the 747 jet you want to share? Call us at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org.

AirTalk Listeners Share How Their Weight Has Affected Their Lives

Today on AirTalk, we’re going to be spending a full hour exploring the much-discussed new guidelines on childhood obesity from the American Academy of Pediatrics, and also the rise in prevalence of prescription drugs designed to help with weight loss. But first, we want to spend some time with you to help us frame our conversation -- how has weight affected your life? Whether you’ve struggled with weight your whole life, found a way to manage, or are somewhere in between, we want to hear your stories of how weight, and some of the societal constructs surrounding it, have affected your life. Your questions, stories, and advice will help us frame our discussion later on in the show. Join our live conversation at 866-893-5722, or email us your comment at ATcomments@kpcc.org.

New Guidelines On Childhood Obesity Get Mixed Responses

Children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively, including with medications for kids as young as 12 and surgery for those as young as 13, according to new guidelines released Monday. The longstanding practice of “watchful waiting,” or delaying treatment to see whether children and teens outgrow or overcome obesity on their own only worsens the problem that affects more than 14.4 million young people in the U.S. Left untreated, obesity can lead to lifelong health problems, including high blood pressure, diabetes and depression. How are pediatricians, researchers, and eating disorder specialists reacting to the new guidelines? Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by Joey Skelton, MD, professor of pediatrics and pediatric obesity medicine specialist at Wake Forest University Medical School, Tom Robinson, MD, professor of pediatrics at Stanford and co-director of the Center for Healthy Weight at Stanford Children’s Health, and Alexis Conason, Psy.D, clinical psychologist and certified eating disorder specialist.

New Weight Loss Medications Hailed A Milestone But Lack Of Data Raises Eyebrows

Last Week, the New England Journal of Medicine published the results of a recent clinical trial for a new weight-loss drug. The study looked at weight loss in adolescents who received a weekly injection of the drug and found that 40% of the participants reduced their Body Mass Index by 20% or more. Designed for diabetes, the drug has proven superior to traditional weight loss pills and created demands that cannot meet the supply, leading to shortages and high costs. Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss the new research on the already approved weight loss drug and how it works is Dr. Scott Kahan, director of the National Center for Weight and Wellness and on faculty at Johns Hopkins at the school of public health and Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford, associate professor of medicine and pediatrics at Harvard Medical School and obesity medicine physician scientist at Mass General Hospital.