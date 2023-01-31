California Is The Only Holdout On Colorado River Agreement. What’s The Deal?

Six Western states that rely on water from the Colorado River have agreed on a model to dramatically cut water use in the basin, months after the federal government called for action and an initial deadline passed. California — with the largest allocation of water from the river — is the lone holdout.

Officials said the state would release its own plan. The Colorado River and its tributaries pass through seven states and into Mexico, serving 40 million people and a $5 billion-a-year agricultural industry. Some of the largest cities in the country, including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver and Las Vegas, two Mexican states, Native American tribes and others depend on the river that's been severely stressed by drought, demand and overuse. States missed a mid-August deadline to heed the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's call to propose ways to conserve 2 million to 4 million acre feet of water. They regrouped to reach consensus by the end of January to fold into a larger proposal Reclamation has in the works. Joining to discuss the latest on this is Erin Stone, climate emergency reporter for KPCC/LAist, and Ian James, reporter covering water for the Los Angeles Times and host of its podcast "Crisis on the Colorado."

What Defines Happiness For Workers & How Does It Differ Across Generations?

As Generation Z begins to integrate itself into the workforce more, we’ve started to see more research and think pieces relating to their beliefs of an ideal workplace. In the world of research, Gallup released data that found Gen-Z and millennials felt less engaged than their older colleagues. Last year, we saw folks talk about quiet quitting, which was a term that essentially meant that Gen-Z just wanted to set better boundaries with their careers. So what can be made of these data points and how much does it say about differing generational perspectives on work?

Today on AirTalk, we discuss happiness in the workplace and whether it differs between generations with Morley Winograd, senior fellow at USC Annenberg Center for Communication Leadership and Policy.

What’s With The Historic Tech Industry Layoffs And Could It Be A Warning Sign For The Economy?

In just the past month there have been nearly 50,000 job cuts across the technology sector. Large and small tech companies went on a hiring spree over the past several years due to an increase in demand for their products, software and services surged with millions of people working remotely. However, even with all of the layoffs announced in recent weeks, most tech companies are still vastly larger than they were three years ago. Today, we lay out what's happening in the tech industry and what it means moving forward. Joining to discuss is Ed Ludlow, co-host of Bloomberg Technology where he covers the tech industry, and Ahmed Banafa, engineering professor and tech expert at San Jose State University.

What Does It Take To Live Longer…And Healthier?

It’s safe to say that most people are fascinated, or at least take interest in what it takes to live longer and healthier lives. The science of longevity looks not only at our lifespan but also at the quality of those years. This topic is always galvanized when a centenarian, especially one that’s 118-years-old, passes away. Sister André, a French catholic nun, was considered the oldest person in the world. She died recently and resurfaced questions we’ve asked ourselves for a long time, even as science continues to shed new light on aging. Questions like, how tied is lifespan to our genetics? How much does the environment and lifestyle account for our life expectancy? Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss the latest science of longevity is Jay Olshansky, professor of public health at the University of Illinois, Chicago and Jamie Justice, assistant professor of gerontology at Wake Forest University.

Are LA’s Toughest Stair Hikes Worth The Effort? One Journalist Climbed 16 Of Them To Find Out.

Charles Fleming’s 2010 book “Secret Stairs: A Walking Guide to the Historic Staircases of Los Angeles” is a must-read for anyone who considers themselves an aficionado of hiking in L.A. In it, Fleming details 42 stair hikes across various Southern California neighborhoods. Recently, Los Angeles Times Staff Writer Jeanette Marantos decided to see whether anyone who could manage stairs would be able to hack these hikes. The result is her most recent article, “L.A.'s 16 hardest staircases, ranked by which walks are worth the climb,” which includes photos and an interactive map of all the hikes she did.

Today on AirTalk, Jeanette Marantos is with us to recap her 16 stair hikes and let us know which ones were worth the time, effort, and gas.

Check out Larry’s 2015 interview with “Secret Stairs” author Charles Fleming to find out more about some of the hikes he highlights.