Criminal Law, Civil Rights And Police Use Of Force Experts On Release Of Tyre Nichols Video And The Charges That Might Come Out Of It

Five fired Memphis police officers were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes in the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told a news conference that although the officers each played different roles in the killing, “they are all responsible.”

The officers, who are all Black, each face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. Video of the Jan. 7 traffic stop will be released to the public sometime Friday evening, Mulroy said. Nichols’ family and their lawyers said the footage shows officers savagely beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes in an assault that the legal team likened to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King. Today, we discuss the legal charges and the use of tactical force with Jody Armour, professor of law at the University of Southern California, Olu Orange, director of the USC Agents of Change Civil Rights Initiative, and Tim Williams Jr., retired senior detective supervisor for the LAPD and Police Procedure and use of force and wrongful conviction expert

With files from the Associated Press

What's Cooking With The Gas Stove Debate

Discourse around gas and induction stoves sparked once again following comments made by Consumer Product Safety commissioner Richard Trumka, where he floated the idea of regulating the sale of new gas stoves. Despite scaling back his comments, many did begin to wonder what the future for gas stoves are in many working class household. Recent research in the journal Environmental Science and Technology found that gas stoves in California areleaking cancer-causing benzene. This follows another study that found U.S. gas stoves are contributing to global warming by putting2.6 million tons of methane in the air each year even when turned off. How serious are these concerns for working people that are more likely to own a gas over an induction stove?

Today on AirTalk, we're joined by LA Times cooking columnist Ben Mims, Harvard assistant professor of pediatrics Aaron Bernstein, and Nyesha Arrington, chef & star of the reality cooking show Next Level Chef.

The Conflicts That Come With Intergenerational Mental Health In Immigrant Communities And How To Move Forward

Many Asian Americans are questioning the state of mental health in their community after the shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay. Before navigating domestic life in the United States, AAPI immigrants often navigated difficult lives in their motherlands. According to experts, swallowing in the bitterness - a Chinese expression used to show suppressing feelings rather than acknowledging them - becomes a value. But the appearance of stoicism belies the reality. The defense mechanism is an indicator of the lack of coping and communication skills, experts say. It leads to pent-up resentment, anger, and frustration that boils right below the surface. All this can lead to conflicts between generations, particularly in immigrant communities. So how do you move forward, especially after a tragedy like this? Joining to discuss is Hsing-Fang Chang, a Pasadena-based psychologist who focuses on cross-cultural and intergenerational counseling and specializes in depression, anxiety, life coaching and more. We also want to hear from you. How does the culture you grew up in impact your relationship to mental health and how does that impact your relationships? Share your experience by calling 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org.

With files from LAist. Read the full story here

Do Students Still Learn To Write In Cursive? Should They?

You likely remember the horizontal lines on the chalkboard in your 2nd grade classroom that held up the cursive script your teacher so carefully chalked above it. You probably remember watching that teacher dip below the lines for certain letters when it was appropriate to do so, and how letters were contiguous, magically linking together in ways you’d never seen before. Or at least in ways you’d never been taught. Cursive is still alive in classrooms across the U.S. In fact, there have been bills passed in recent years mandating the instruction of cursive in classrooms. But it doesn’t hold the place it once did. We are no longer in the golden age of cursive. But that doesn’t mean we don’t remember it well. We want to hear your experience learning cursive in school. What do you remember? Do you still write in cursive? Or if you’re a teacher currently tasked with teaching cursive, we want to hear from you! Call us at 866-893-5722 or email us at AT COMMENTS DOT ORG. Joining us to talk about cursive is Tamara Plakins Thornton, professor of history at the University of Buffalo and author of the book “Handwriting in America: A Cultural History”