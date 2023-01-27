LAHSA Shares Early Results Of Point In Time Homeless Count

Over the last three nights, volunteers with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority have fanned out across L.A. County for the annual point-in-time count of unhoused people. Full results won’t be available until later this spring, but today on AirTalk, LAHSA deputy chief information officer Emily Vaughn Henry stops by to share an update on what we know so far about the last three nights of the count, what numbers still have to be crunched, and early takeaways.

100 Years Of Disney: As The Company Kicks Off A Year Of Celebration, We Want To Know What It Means To You

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Disney. Although the actual anniversary isn’t until October, the Walt Disney Company is kicking off a year-long celebration it’s calling Disney100. It all started with a kind-hearted mouse. Now, the company is not only recognized by the infamous Mickey. It’s an animation connoisseur with Pixar, a superhero conglomerate with the Marvel Universe and a thrill-offering adventure with its numerous theme parks. Today on AirTalk, we dive into some of Disney’s history with Charles Solomon, critic for KPCC's FilmWeek,Animation Scoop andAnimation Magazine and the author of numerous books about Disney and its animation ventures, and Andi Stein, professor at Cal State Fullerton where she created and teaches the course "Deconstructing Disney" and author of “Why We Love Disney: The Power of the Disney Brand” (Peter Lang Publishing, 2011). We also want to hear from you! What does Disney mean to you? Do its films hold a special place in your heart? Maybe you’re a lover of Disneyland? Or maybe you avoid Disney practices all together for whatever reason? Share your thoughts and stories by calling 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org.

FilmWeek: ‘Close,’ ‘You People,’ ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ ‘Infinity Pool’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Wade Major and Tim Cogshell review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

Larry Mantle Talks To KPCC’s John Horn About SUNDANCE

The Sundance Film Festival returned in person this year for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak. The festival is known for its showcase of independent films and diverse filmmakers, many of which struck distribution deals with some of the industry’s largest buyers such as Netflix, Apple TV+ and A24 in the festival's first few days.

KPCC’s John Horn joins Larry today to discuss this year's biggest Sundance premieres and the current landscape of independent filmmaking.