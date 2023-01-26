LA County Supervisors Vote To Extend Renter Protections Until The End Of March. What You Need To Know About The Updated Housing Rules

LA County Supervisors Vote To Extend Renter Protections Until The End Of March. What You Need To Know About The Updated Housing

With just one week left until pandemic-era eviction rules were set to expire, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to extend COVID-19 renter protections for another two months. Low-income tenants across L.A. County who can’t pay rent due to hardships brought on by the pandemic were scheduled to lose eviction protections after Jan. 31. The expiration could have left an estimated 226,000 households in the region with past-due rent vulnerable to eviction if they couldn’t pay February rent on time. The extension, approved Tuesday evening after a lengthy public comment period, will keep those pandemic-related eviction safeguards in place through March 31. Supervisors Hilda Solis and Horvath had originally proposed extending the protections through June 30, but they reached a compromise with Supervisor Janice Hahn. In the final vote, Horvath, Solis and Hahn voted in favor of the two-month extension. Supervisor Kathryn Barger voted against it, and Supervisor Holly Mitchell abstained.

Today on AirTalk we talk about the latest housing policies from the city and county of Los Angeles and how renters and housing providers should prepare. Here to share their insights are David Wagner, Housing Reporter for LAist. Trinidad Ocampo, director of Housing Programs at the Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles County. And Fred Sutton, senior vice president of Public Affairs for the California Apartment Association.

With files from LAist

On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Listeners Share Stories Of Family And Friends Who Survived The Genocide, And What They Mean

This week, the world observes International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday, January 27th, the same day when, in 1945, the Red Army liberated the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz.

Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust Board President Guy Lipa, whose grandparents survived the Holocaust, to talk about how the museum is remembering victims and amplifying the voices of survivors, and why Holocaust Remembrance Day is especially poignant this year in light of recent incidents of antisemitism. If you’re a Holocaust survivor, or the family member of a Holocaust survivor, we’d love to have you join our conversation at 866-893-5722 or by emailing ATcomments@kpcc.org.

RAND Survey Finds Major Increase In Number Of Unhoused People In Certain Parks Of LA

A new survey released by the RAND Corporation Thursday finds that the number of unhoused people in certain parts of Los Angeles increased by an average of 18% over the last year. The Los Angeles Longitudinal Enumeration and Demographic Survey (LA LEADS) Project looked at populations in neighborhoods with historically high concentrations of homelessness, including Skid Row, Venice and Hollywood. The study found that the counts declined at certain points as a result of encampment cleanups, but this didn’t lead to an overall decrease. Around 85% of those surveyed said they would accept permanent supportive housing. Joining us to discuss the major findings and recommendations is Jason Ward, associate director of RAND’s Center on Housing and Homelessness in Los Angeles. We also want to hear from you. If you have questions or thoughts, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org.

Strikes In Ukraine Leave Several Dead, Foreign Tanks Awaiting Delivery

Russian forces fired another rash of missiles and self-exploding drones in nearly a dozen provinces of Ukraine early Thursday, causing the first attack-related death of the year in Kyiv and killing at least 11 people in all. The attacks adhered to Russia’s recent pattern of launching widespread strikes about every two weeks. However, the latest onslaught came a day after Germany and the United States upped the ante in Russia’s 11-month war by promising to send high-tech battle tanks to Ukraine and green-lighting other allies to do the same.

Along with Germany and the U.S., Britain, Poland, the Netherlands and Sweden are among the nations that have sent or announced plans to supply hundreds of tanks and heavy armored vehicles to fortify Ukraine as it enters a new phase of the war and tries to break through entrenched Russian lines.

Here to talk about the latest is Paul McLeary, defense reporter for Politico, and Kateryna Malofieiva, freelance journalist based in Sumy, Ukraine.

Adam Schiff Explains Why He’s Jumping Into The Senate Race

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who rose to national prominence as the lead prosecutor in President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, announced Thursday that he is seeking the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein. “We need a fighter in the U.S. Senate who has been at the center of the struggle for our democracy and our economy,” Schiff said in a statement announcing his 2024 bid. Democrat Feinstein, at 89 the oldest member of Congress, hasn't yet said whether she will seek another term. She told reporters earlier this week that she’s going to make her decision on whether to run again in “next couple of months." Schiff joins a field that already includes Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, who in announcing her bid two weeks ago focused on her consumer advocacy and willingness to take on the status quo in Congress.

Today on AirTalk, we’ll speak with Congressman Schiff about why he’s entering the Senate race, and we’ll also ask him about being denied a seat on the House Intelligence Committee.

TV-Talk: ‘Poker Face,’ ‘Shrinking,’ ‘Night Court’ & More

Have you felt completely overwhelmed when deciding what new show to watch these days? Us too. There’s just so much content out there between network tv and numerous streaming platforms. Each week, we’re going to try to break through the noise with television watchers who can point us to the must-sees and steer us clear of the shows that maybe don’t live up to the hype. This week, Larry talks some of the latest TV show releases with tv critic for the Los Angeles Times Robert Lloyd and Jen Chaney, television critic for Vulture.