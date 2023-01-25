What Gun Safety Laws Could Be Put Into Place After Tragic Shootings In California?

In the wake of three separate mass shootings in the state of California, governor Gavin Newsom iterated the need for stronger gun safety laws and took particular aim at the large capacity magazines — like the one the dance studio gunman had in the Monterey Park shooting — and what he called “weapons of damn war.” But how much can be done in a state that already has fairly strict gun laws?

Today on AirTalk, we discuss California state law on guns and what can be done in the aftermath of these recent California shootings is Adam Winkler, professor of law at UCLA where he specializes in constitutional law, the Supreme Court and gun policy.

Google Sued By USDOJ And Eight States Including California Over Anti-Competitive Ad Practices

The Justice Department and eight states filed an antitrust suit against Google on Tuesday, seeking to shatter its alleged monopoly on the entire ecosystem of online advertising as a hurtful burden to advertisers, consumers and even the U.S. government. The department's suit accuses Google of unlawfully monopolizing the way ads are served online by excluding competitors. This includes its 2008 acquisition of DoubleClick, a dominant ad server, and subsequent rollout of technology that locks in the split-second bidding process for ads that get served on web pages. Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company, said in a statement that the suit “doubles down on a flawed argument that would slow innovation, raise advertising fees, and make it harder for thousands of small businesses and publishers to grow.” Tuesday's lawsuit in essence aligns the Biden administration and new states with the 35 states and District of Columbia that sued Google in December 2020 over the exact same issues. The states taking part in the suit include California, Virginia, Connecticut, Colorado, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Tennessee.

Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by Dina Srinivasan, a fellow at the Thurman Arnold Project at Yale University and Alex Alben, professor of law at UCLA where he teaches privacy and internet law.

California’s Climate Goals Mean More Electricity, Do We Have Enough Electricians To Maintain That?

California has become a notable leader in pushing green technology across the United States, with the biggest piece of news having been its 2035 ban on new gas-powered vehicles, which requires a major infrastructure shift. Along with that, the city of Los Angeles signed into law that all new new building in the area would need to be all-electric. So with all these shifts to electric technology…do we have enough folks to build and maintain that infrastructure?

Today on AirTalk, we discuss the future outlook for electricians with IBEW-11 organizer Tommy Zielomski and Scott Fraser, professor of electrical engineering at Long Beach City College.

New Hampshire Has Long Kicked Off The Presidential Primaries. Is It Time To End Its Run?

New Hampshire has long been the leadoff primary state. Democrats want to change that. A Democratic National Committee panel has proposed that the 2024 Democratic presidential primary begin with South Carolina on Feb. 3. New Hampshire and Nevada would follow on Feb. 6. It’s not a done deal though. Certain states must show evidence that they’ll be ready to take on voters for an early primary. That hasn’t happened with New Hampshire, and tension is rising between state leaders there and national Democrats. Republicans have agreed on their early voting calendar, leading with Iowa and New Hampshire. That adds to the complications. The D.N.C will vote next month on the new plans for the primary calendar.

Today, we discuss the history of the primary calendar, why New Hampshire has long been the leader and what implications the proposed changes could have on candidates and their campaigns. Joining to discuss is Arit John, national political correspondent for the Los Angeles Times where her latest piece is “New Hampshire has led the presidential primaries for 100 years. Democrats say that’s enough,” and Elaine Kamarck, senior fellow of Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution and author of “Primary Politics: Everything you Need to Know About How America Nominates its Presidential Candidates” (Brookings Institution Press, 2018). Ask your questions by calling 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org.

Longtime LA Sports Anchor Fred Roggin To Step Away From The NBC4 Sports Desk

For 42 years, Fred Roggin has anchored the weeknight sportscasts on NBC 4 and delighted viewers as the host of several sports commentary shows like “Roggin’s Heroes” and “The Challenge.” On Thursday, Fred’ll show it to you one last time -- he announced on Tuesday that he’s planning to step away from the sports desk. As Bill Shaikin writes in the Los Angeles Times, Roggin began his career at a time when sportscasting was a straight-faced endeavor. Fred took a more light-hearted approach, introducing jokes, humor and satire into his work while still telling you a story, and it became a trademark for which he’s still known today. When ESPN took over the sports broadcasting world as a 24 hour sports network, ca Fred kept local viewers’ attention by creating shows like “Roggin’s Heroes,” which highlighted great plays from high school sports and also brought attention to local student athletes. From his nightly sportscasts to coverage of live events like multiple Olympic Games, Fred has won dozens of awards and the hearts of Southern Californians.

Today on AirTalk, Fred is with us to look back on over four decades covering local sports, the changes he and the news business have weathered over those years, his favorite interviews and moments, and what’s next for him.

The Long-Term Effects Of Bullying Are Real

Not all bullying looks the same. Sometimes it’s someone stealing your lunch money and throwing your backpack in the trash. Other times it’s someone threatening to beat you up after school everyday. And other times, bullying can look like a relentless barrage of hateful comments day in and day out. Regardless of how extreme the bullying may be, it’s always unwanted and often causes lasting problems for the kids on the receiving end. Research shows that victims of bullying experience high levels of anxiety, depression and conduct problems that persist into mid-life. Today on AirTalk, we’re exploring the long-term impacts of being bullied as a kid. Joining us is Amy Morin, licensed psychotherapist, social worker and editor-in-chief of VeryWell Mind.