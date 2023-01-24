And The Oscar Nomination Goes To....

The Academy has released the official list of Oscar nominees Tuesday morning and we’re here to dish about the surprises, snubs and predicted winners. The multiverse-skipping sci-fi indie hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” led nominations to the 95th Academy Awards as Hollywood heaped honors on big-screen spectacles like “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” a year after a streaming service won best picture for the first time. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” landed a leading 11 nominations on Tuesday, including nods for Michelle Yeoh and comeback kid Ke Huy Quan, the former child star of “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.” Released back in March, the A24 film has proved an unlikely Oscar heavyweight against the expectations of even its makers. Yeoh became the first Asian actor nominated for best actress.

Joining Larry to discuss the nominations is John Horn, arts and entertainment host for LAist and KPCC and host of the LAist Studios podcast "Retake," Thelma Adams, film critic, author and long-time expert awards predictor for Gold Derby, and Marcus Jones, awards editor for TV & Film at IndieWire.

With files from the Associated Press

Arte Moreno Decides Not To Sell, What's This Mean For The Future Of The Angels?

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno has decided not to sell the team. Moreno took his franchise off the market Monday after announcing his plan to explore a sale of the team last August. The 76-year-old owner met with prospective buyers during the winter. “During this process, it became clear that we have unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact on the future of the team and the fan experience,” Moreno said in a statement. “This offseason, we committed to a franchise record player payroll, and still want to accomplish our goal of bringing a World Series championship back to our fans.” The Angels are currently mired in the majors’ longest streaks of losing seasons (seven) and non-playoff seasons (eight, tied with Detroit) despite the presence of former AL MVPs Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani on their roster.

Today on AirTalk, we talk about the Angels’ future with Arte Moreno staying as an owner, joining us to discuss the news is Bill Shaikin, Los Angeles Times reporter covering baseball and sports business.

What Is Ticketmaster Doing To Tick Everyone Off? And Is Our Frustration Misguided?

Back in November, Ticketmaster entered a torrent of controversy when ticket pre-sales for Taylor Swift's highly anticipated world tour went array. Fans, millions of them, waited for hours in a virtual ticket line only to have the website crash on them. The frenzy led the ticketing behemoth to cancel general sale, leading to more outrage and now, a lawsuit waged by Swifties. The incident has roiled intense debate and discussion over how ticket sales work, who sets prices, and why Ticketmaster operates on a scale that few other companies can match. A hearing begins today in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on the lack of competition in the ticketing industry. The hearing is titled, "That's The Ticket: Promoting Competition and Protecting Consumers in Live Entertainment." Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss the woes of Ticketmaster and why our frustration might be misplaced is Eric Budish, professor of economics at University of Chicago Booth School of Business and Bob Lefsetz, music industry analyst.

LA City Mayor & County Supervisor Announce New Head Of Homeless Services Authority

The city and county of Los Angeles will now have new leadership in tackling its homelessness crisis, tapping St. Joseph Center’s Va Lecia Adams Kellum as the next executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) starting March 26th. Adams Kellum comes into this role after serving as a consultant advising Mayor Bass on her Inside Safe Strategy initiative.

Today on AirTalk, we sit down with Va Lecia Adams Kellum, CEO & executive director of LAHSA, to discuss the announcement of her appointment and how she expects to lead the organization's efforts in housing local unhoused communities.

COVID-19 AMA: FDA Proposes Annual Vaccines, CA Hospital Capacity Latest And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine at the UCSF Medical Center.

Pet Names, Terms Of Endearment, And The Bizarre Language Of Love

They’re more affectionate than a nickname, maybe more private and hidden from public earshot too. But it’s very likely that at some point in your life, someone has bestowed upon you a loving pet name. It could have been a parent, aunt or uncle, or a romantic partner who could help but call you “Shmoopy.” Seinfeld, anyone? With the holiday of love around the corner, we are curious to hear the terms of endearment and pet names that you’ve been called or ones you have made up for others. Call us at 866-893-722. Or you can email us at atcomments@kpcc.org.