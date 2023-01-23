Lunar Year Massacre In Monterey Park Leaves Ten Dead

Authorities searched for a motive for the gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations, slayings that sent a wave of fear through Asian American communities and cast a shadow over festivities nationwide.

The suspect, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday in the van that authorities say he used to flee after attempting to attack a second dance hall. The mayor of Monterey Park said Tran may have frequented the first dance hall that he targeted.

Joining us today on AirTalk is Rep. Judy Chu, United States Congresswoman representing California’s 28th Congressional District, which includes large portions of the western San Gabriel Valley, Josie Huang, KPCC/LAist reporter covering Asian American communities, Fiona Ng, managing producer at LAist Studios and a resident of Monterey Park and Sharon Kwon, therapist at the Yellow Chair Collective, a psychotherapist group in California that works with the AAPI community.

With files from the Associated Press

What Does It Take To Become A Substitute Teacher In California? And How Are They Faring?

Becoming a substitute teacher in California is easier than it was just a couple years ago, and more lucrative too. A statewide shortage of substitute teachers during the pandemic, as many full time teachers called out sick, revealed itself and led to a staffing crisis. While the disparities varied across districts, school administrators were forced to hire day-to-day substitutes as teachers through emergency-style permits. State lawmakers are continuing to make substitute teaching more appealing with flexible permits and lower entry requirements. Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss what is required in the state of California to become a substitute teacher is Diana Lambert, senior writer at EdSource covering teachers and teaching, and Sophia Brown, substitute teacher in Orange County . We also want to hear from you. Are you a substitute teacher? What has your experience been like?

New Study Gets Into Year-Long Impact Zoning Law Had On California Housing

It’s been over a year since California legislators passed Senate Bill 9, a law that intended to create more flexibility in the housing market by allowing homeowners to turn their single-family homes into duplexes and splitting units. The UC Berkeley Terner Center for Housing Innovation, however, did find that little results have come out of the law since it was enacted at the start of 2022. What most notably came out of the study was that 13 cities were to found to have “limited or non-existent” development activity resulting from SB-9. This includes local cities like Los Angeles, Long Beach, Burbank and Anaheim. Yet with all this in mind, how much progress can really be shown in just a year?

Today on AirTalk, we dig into the study and the impacts of CA SB-9 with California Yimby communications director Matthew Lewis and David Garcia, policy director for UC Berkeley’s Terner Center for Housing Innovation.

AI Is Creeping Its Way Into Audiobook Narration. Could That Spell Trouble For The Humans Doing The Voice Work?

Apple recently rolled out A.I.-narrated audiobooks. While that may seem like a natural evolution for the artificial intelligence technology – think Siri and Alexa – some are concerned about what it will mean for the audiobook industry and for the human narrators who do voice work.

According to a recent piece from Slate, we don’t know a lot about Apple’s A.I narration, but it raises a lot of questions. What does it mean for the narrators behind those A.I. voices? Can A.I. voices really capture the heart of the literature the way a human can? Could it actually help authors with a more limited audience gain access to the audiobook world? Joining to discuss is Emily Woo Zeller, voice over artist who’s narrated more than 500 books, Dima Abramov, founder and CEO of Speechki, an audiobook recording platform that uses AI narration, and Brooke Warner, publisher of She Writes Press. What are your thoughts? Give us a call at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org.