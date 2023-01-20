Surveying Water Districts In Southern California After Heavy Rainfall. A Look Into Water Districts Across The Region.

Surveying Water Districts In Southern California After Heavy Rainfall. A Look Into Districts Across The Region.

As Californians tally the damage from recent storms, some are taking stock of the rainwater captured by cisterns, catches, wells and underground basins — many built in recent years to provide relief to a state locked in decades of drought. The vast majority of rainwater in California’s cities eventually flows into the ocean. In Los Angeles, a complex system of dams and paved flood control channels steer water away from roads and buildings and out to sea as fast as possible. How have local water regulators across Southern California fared with the latest weather? Was the downpour a boon for water resources, or did the unexpected rainfall hinder the development of drought austerity measures? What are local water districts planning for the rest of the winter as they wait for the snowpack to melt?

Here to give us the latest on the state of their water districts are Michael McNutt, Public Affairs Manager for the Las Virgenes municipal water district and Craig Miller, General Manager for the Western Municipal Water District.

With files from the Associated Press

Local Catholic Schools See Uptick In Enrollment, What’s Behind This?

California at-large has seen continuous decreases in enrollment, even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Southern California being no exception. Although Catholic schools have seen their numbers dwindle since the turn of the century, they have actually seen a 4.85% increase to their enrollment since the pandemic—how did that come to happen in a society that’s become more secular? As noted by the Los Angeles Times, a potential reason is the openness of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles to open its doors ahead of public schools.With how comparatively small this trend is, it doesn’t mean public schools will continue to lose students to religious school—but what can be made of this moment in time for Southern California schools?

Today on AirTalk, we talk to LA Times staff writer Andrew J. Campa about his reporting on the subject and get insights from Pedro Noguera, dean of the USC Rossier School of Education.

Why Are Some Football Players Wearing Collars Now?

You may have noticed them – silicone, C-shaped collars that sit on some football players’ lower necks. The “Q-collar,” developed by Q30 Innovations, works by applying gentle pressure on the internal jugular veins. The idea is to increase blood flow in the skull, which studies show may prevent “brain slosh” – when the brain collides with the inner skull during head impact. The FDA approved the Q-collar in late 2021, referencing brain imaging studies that indicate wearing the device may be associated with less changes in brain tissue.

But as more athletes purchase the $199 collar, some experts argue that the device still doesn’t have enough validated research behind it. What does the Q-collar mean for advancements in sports injury prevention technologies? Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by Greg Myer, PhD, director of Emory University’s Sports Performance and Research Center and professor of orthopedics who led the Q30-funded human clinical trials, and Chris Giza, M.D., professor of pediatric neurology and neurosurgery at the David Geffen School of Medicine and Mattel Children's Hospital and director of the UCLA Steve Tisch BrainSPORT program.

FilmWeek: ‘When You Finish Saving The World,’ ‘Missing,’ ‘Beautiful Beings’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Lael Loewenstein, Andy Klein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Interview with filmmakers Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón, and Alejandro González Iñárritu at a Netflix event held at The Academy Museum

In recent years, Netflix has become a platform known for its foreign films and television series, as streaming platforms allow more opportunities for foreign filmmakers to reach wider audiences. Just this year Mexican filmmakers Guillermo del Toro and Alejandro González Iñárritu partnered with Netflix on the respective projects of “Pinocchio” and “Bardo,” and in 2019 Alfonso Cuarón won an Oscar for his film “Roma” which was also produced by Netflix.

All three filmmakers, who share a friendship spanning their film careers, sat down with KPCC’s John Horn at a Netflix event earlier this month to discuss their various projects in this new age of movie-making.