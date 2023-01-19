Alec Baldwin & Armorer Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter For Fatal Shooting On ‘Rust’ Movie Set

A New Mexico district attorney today announced that criminal charges will be brought in the fatal 2021 film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal of the film “Rust.” Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed face counts of involuntary manslaughter for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins 16 months after her passing. Hutchins died shortly after being shot during rehearsals at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when the gun went off, killing her and wounding the director, Joel Souza.

Today on AirTalk, we discuss the latest developments with Deadline senior editor Dominic Patten and get legal insights to these charges with Laurie Levenson, professor of criminal law at Loyola Law School and former federal prosecutor.

With files from the Associated Press

Chef George Geary’s New Book “LA’s Landmark Restaurants” Is A Vibrant Celebration Of SoCal’s Most Beloved Eateries

The variety and quality of the food scene in Southern California is well-documented, and the Southland is simply chock full of legendary restaurants, food trucks and other eateries. In fact, there are so many legendary places to grab a bite to eat in SoCal that you’d really need…well, an entire book to even scratch the surface! Thankfully, this is exactly what cookbook author and former Walt Disney Company Pastry Chef George Geary has done in his latest book, “LA’s Landmark Restaurants: Celebrating the Legendary Locations Where Angelenos Have Dined for Generations.”

Today on AirTalk, Chef Geary is with us to talk about some of the most iconic eateries in L.A., from Philippe the Original to Canter’s Deli to Musso & Frank Grill to Nate & Al’s, and beyond. Join our live conversation at 866-893-5722 or email ATcomments@kpcc.org

Monterey Jazz Festival Kicks Off Traveling Show With West Coast Swing Through California

Fans of the Monterey Jazz Festival will have to wait until late September for the 65th iteration of the iconic festival itself, but if you need to scratch that MJF itch in the meantime, you’re in luck! Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour is coming to Los Angeles Friday, January 20th at the Walt Disney Concert Hall at 8:00 p.m., fronted by Kurt Elling and Dee Dee Bridgewater and with musical director and pianist Christian Sands. This Los Angeles show is their fifth of 25 MJF on Tour concerts across 12 states happening between now and April of this year in celebration of 65 years of the Monterey Jazz Festival.

Today on AirTalk, we’ll talk with jazz vocalist and two-time Grammy Award-winner Kurt Elling, who along with Dee Dee Bridgewater front the Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour band.

It’s Been Months Since The 988 Mental Health Helpline Was Rolled Out. Is It Working?

The 988 helpline registered 154,585 more calls, texts and chat messages during November 2022 compared to the old national lifeline in November 2021, according to the latest data available.

Texting has been particularly popular, with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration noting a 1,227% increase in texts to the line during that same time.

The Veterans Crisis Line — callers can press “1” after texting or calling 988 to reach it — has fielded 450,000 calls, texts and chat messages, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. By the end of the year, the line had handled a nearly 10% increase compared to 2021. Calls show no signs of slowing into this year, with counselors answering 3,869 calls on New Year’s Eve and the first day of 2023 — a 30 percent increase compared to the previous holiday. The Spanish language line saw an increase of 3,800 calls year over year from November 2021 to November 2022. Joining us to discuss how the rollout of the 988 helpline has gone so far both nationally and in SoCal is Amanda Seitz, reporter covering healthcare policy for the Associated Press who’s been following this, and Shari Sinwelski, vice president of crisis care at Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, which is based in Los Angeles.

With files from the Associated Press

Taking A Look At TikTok’s Influential Impact On Social Media User’s Feeds & Privacy

The popularity of TikTok has reached the point where many longrunning social media platforms are imitating some of its methods, with Twitter most recently unveiling its own “For You” tab, showing users content that they may be interested in but aren’t necessarily following. Earlier this year, Instagram made a similar move to its regular feed, mixing together posts of those you follow and including content it considers similar.

Both sites to vary degrees mimic a method that TikTok’s algorithm has mastered, taking user data and prioritizing content their algorithms believe will keep users online longer. The result has been users staying on the app longer and increased potential for “micro-celebrities,” with many benefitting through the algorithm by gaining small, cult followings.

Although other platforms may not take similar data-collecting extremes— what does TikTok’s popularity mean for the future of social media? Today on AirTalk, we dig into this with LA Times art & design columnist Carolina A. Miranda and Karen North, professor of Digital Social Media at USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

TV-Talk: ‘That ‘90s Show,’ ‘Velma,’ ‘Hunters’ Season 2 & More

Have you felt completely overwhelmed when deciding what new show to watch these days? Us too. There’s just so much content out there between network tv and numerous streaming platforms. Each week, we’re going to try to break through the noise with television watchers who can point us to the must-sees and steer us clear of the shows that maybe don’t live up to the hype. This week, Larry talks some of the latest TV show releases with Hollywood Reporter television critic Angie Han andLiz Shannon Miller, senior entertainment editor at Consequence and a board member of the Television Critics Association.