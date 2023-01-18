Extreme Egg Prices Have Consumers Ready To Crack

Egg prices are steep right now, jumping to more than $7 on average in the last couple weeks. That compares to about $2.35 this same time last year. California residents are in shock as they catch a glimpse of the sticker price at the grocery store. And bakeries and businesses that use a lot of eggs are in an even tougher spot. Joining us today to talk about the impact of rising egg costs is Clemence de Lutz, co-owner of The Gourmandise School of Sweets and Savories in Santa Monica.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore On Future With Department, Recent Police Shootings, 2022 Crime Stats And More

Today on AirTalk, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore joins Larry Mantle for his monthly update to discuss ongoing stories and issues in crime, public safety and community policing.

Consumer Products Are Still Experiencing Shrinkflation. Could It Get Worse In 2023?

Inflation, inflation, inflation. It's a word we're all probably sick of, and even more so, we're sick of seeing the soaring prices that experts say are a result of inflation. It's unclear when inflation will loosen its grip on the economy, but it's not the only thing impacting consumer goods during this time. "Shrinkflation" caught global attention last summer as consumer advocates began calling out companies for downsizing products while keeping their prices the same. Some examples include Cottonelle toilet paper, Folgers coffee and Gatorade bottles. Experts say shrinkflation isn't necessarily new, but times of high inflation and economic uncertainty exacerbate shrinkage. And some question whether we'll see more of it in 2023 and beyond. Joining us to discuss is Mary Bach, longtime independent consumer advocate and chair of AARP's pennsylvania consumer issues task force, John Gourville, professor in marketing at the Harvard Business School, and Hitendra Chaturvedi, professor in supply chain management at Arizona State University where he's been researching aspects of "shrinkflation."

“Disability Pride” Follows The Successes And Shortcomings Of The Post-ADA Movement

When the Americans with Disability Act, known as the ADA, passed in 1990, it was a turning point in the lives of disabled people across the United States who had previously been subject to, among other things, discrimination and lack of access to many parts of society. As journalist Ben Mattlin writes, the act's passage was "so monumental that the act is invariably preceded by the word 'landmark.'" In his new book "Disability Pride: Dispatches from a Post-ADA World," Mattlin follows the generation that came after the landmark legislation was signed into law and how they shaped the world today as it relates to how disabled people move through the world and access parts of society. But Mattlin also reminds readers that the ADA was far from a panacea that would instantly change everyone's attitudes, and that many barriers still exist today that prevent disabled people from having full, equal access to society. Today on AirTalk, we'll speak with Ben Mattlin about some of these ideas, and more, that he explores in "Disability Pride."