Latest On Classified Government Documents Found In President Biden’s Home & How The Classification Process Works

In naming a special counsel to investigate the presence of classified documents at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and former Washington office, Attorney General Merrick Garland described the appointment as underscoring the Justice Department’s commitment to independence and accountability in particularly sensitive investigations. Lawyers for President Joe Biden found more classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, than previously known, the White House acknowledged Saturday.

Today on AirTalk, we update you on the latest surrounding the news and break down the process of record-keeping for presidents and elected officials with POLITICO White House correspondent Chris Cadelago and David Sloss, professor of law at Santa Clara University with an emphasis on domestic law and international affairs..

With files from the Associated Press

China’s Population Is In Sharp Decline. What Does That Mean For Their Economy And Ours?

China’s population shrank for the first time in decades last year as its birth rate plunged. The decline adds to pressure on leaders to keep the economy growing despite an aging workforce and at a time of rising tension with the U.S. Despite the official numbers, some experts believe China’s population has been in decline for a few years — a dramatic turn in a country that once sought to control such growth through a one-child policy. Many wealthy countries are struggling with how to respond to aging workforces, which can be a drag on economic growth, but some experts said the demographic change will be especially difficult to manage in an developing economy like China’s. What does this mean for the U.S.economy? Joining us today on AirTalk is William Lee, chief economist at the Milken Institute, an economic think tank based in Santa Monica.

Bowling Embroiled In Controversy Over New High-Tech String Pins – What’s The Problem?

Some bowling alleys are replacing their traditional pins with a new high-tech system that connects pins to a string, creating an automatic pin-setting system. But the move has been controversial. While the string system can offer cost savings, some serious bowlers say it influences pin movement. Some research has found the string pins lead to nearly 7% fewer strikes,according to reporting from the Wall Street Journal. Some businesses have had to look for cost-saving measures, especially since the pandemic, to stay afloat. Manufacturers project thousands more of these systems to be installed by the end of the year. Joining to discuss the controversy is Ben Kesling, Midwest correspondent for the Wall Street Journal who’s story is “American Bowling Is in a Knock-Down Fight Over New High-Tech Pins,” and Bobby Green, co-owner and lead designer of the1933 Group, a hospitality based company in Los Angeles which owns and operates Highland Park Bowl. Are you a bowler? Have you used the string pin system before? Would it impact your desire to bowl? Share your thoughts by calling 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org.

Job Interviews Can Drag On For Months. Should They Be A Red Flag To Candidates?

For many of us seeking jobs, it seems that lately the interview process has become a drawn out nightmare. The first interview is exciting. The second one is natural. But a third, then a fourth, and maybe even a fifth? Any job seeker in this situation might begin to ask themselves “what’s the point?” or “will this ever end?” Perhaps the most grating part of this process is the lack of transparency provided by the company during the hiring process. Joining us today on AirTalk to talk about the changing nature of job interviews and why that might be the case is career coach, Becca Carnahan. Have you experienced a job interview recently that seemed like it was never-ending? That had no transparency in the process? We want to hear from you. Call us at 866-893-5722 or email us atcomments@kpcc.org.

Proud Of The Neighborhood You Live In? Spread The Love And Tell Us What Makes Your Part Of Town So Special

Sometimes passing by your favorite local park or picking up the aroma of your favorite cafe can make you feel like you’re living in the happiest little corner of the world. Just seeing a familiar landmark reminding you why it feels so good to live where you do can make all the stress of a terrible day melt away. Often there’s no other place like your neighborhood because you’ve taken the time to explore the great sights, sounds, people and cuisine that make your investment as a resident really count. But why keep it all to yourself?

Today on AirTalk, we take the time to share treasured places and memories of wherever it is you live. Want to tell us all about your town? We want to hear all about your neighborhoods. What makes it unique and like no other place you’ve ever been. What can you share about your place that makes you say “well, you’ll just have to see for yourself.” Let us know now! By calling 866-893-5722 or email us at KPCC dot org.

The LAist Studios’ podcast “How To L.A.” explored a neighborhood in its most recent episode, the Fairfax District! Listen to the history of this neighborhood via the link here.