Southern California To Get More Rain – What Can We Expect?

With a new round of storms bearing down on Southern California, public works crews are racing the clock to clear tons of debris left behind by the heavy rainfall earlier this week. Of particular concern are areas where wildfires wiped out most of the plants and material that absorb rain, like the trees and chaparral. That includes the Angeles National Forest, where the 2020 Bobcat Fire lasted over 82 days and burned almost 116,000 acres. The fire destroyed 169 structures. Thousands of people were forced to evacuate. Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss what Angelenos can expect in the coming days is senior health reporter at KPCC, Jackie Fortier and Eric Boldt, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service, Los Angeles/Oxnard office

With files from LAist. Read the full piece here.

A Breakthrough In Carbon Air Removal Leads The Way For Carbon Capture Projects All Over The World, Including In Southern California

Recently, the carbon capture company ClimeWorks AG announced a major breakthrough in their direct carbon air capture technology, this has given companies wishing to purchase carbon offsets much to be excited about. Climeworks was able to directly capture carbon dioxide in the open air and successfully store it underground. Point source capture taken directly from the waste of a facility is currently the most common form of the technology. The company, based in Iceland, operates one of the world’s only functioning direct-air capture plants, capable of removing about 4,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide a year and the technology only expected to improve. Companies like Microsoft, Shopify, and Stripe inc. have already prepaid or signed contracts to pay hundreds per offset credit, each of which would measure out to one ton of carbon removed from the atmosphere.

Joining us to discuss the future of carbon capture technology in Southern California Jess Adkins, Professor of Geochemistry and Global Environmental Science at CalTech and Craig Bettenhausen, business reporter for Chemical and Engineering News. Have questions? Give us a ring at 866-893-5722 or you email us at atcomments@kpcc.org.

The Ozone Layer Is Repairing Itself

Earth’s protective ozone layer is slowly but noticeably healing at a pace that would fully mend the hole over Antarctica in about 43 years, a new United Nations report says.

A once-every-four-years scientific assessment found recovery in progress, more than 35 years after every nation in the world agreed to stop producing chemicals that chomp on the layer of ozone in Earth’s atmosphere that shields the planet from harmful radiation linked to skin cancer, cataracts and crop damage. Scientists and environmental advocates across the world have long hailed the efforts to heal the ozone hole — springing out of a 1987 agreement called the Montreal Protocol that banned a class of chemicals often used in refrigerants and aerosols — as one of the biggest ecological victories for humanity.

Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by Dr. David Fahey, director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s chemical-sciences laboratory in Boulder, Colo., and co-chair of the Scientific Assessment Panel of the Montreal Protocol.

With files from the AP

Chargers Playoff Preview As They Bolt Into NFL Playoffs With A Wildcard Matchup Against Upstart Jacksonville

NFL playoffs kick off this weekend, and this year the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams are…nowhere to be found after posting a dismal 5-12 record following their championship season. But this segment isn’t about the Rams -- it’s about the powder and blue, the L.A. Chargers, who are headed back to the playoffs following a disappointing ending last year when they lost to the Raiders in overtime of the last game of the year and were eliminated from playoff contention as a result. This year, the rejuvenated Chargers squad boasts a more robust defense, one of the league’s best running backs in Austin Ekeler, a powerhouse wide receiver duo in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, and of course, star QB Justin Herbert. The Bolts head to North Florida this weekend to take on another rejuvenated team who is back in the playoffs for the first time in a few years -- the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Today on AirTalk, Chargers reporter Fernando Ramirez with The Sporting Tribune, which covers sports, food, entertainment, and culture across Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii, to preview the Chargers’ Wildcard Weekend matchup with the Jaguars.

FilmWeek: ‘No Bears,’ ‘Saint Omer,’ ‘Plane,’ ‘Skinamarink’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Amy Nicholson and Peter Rainer review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Interview with RIAN JOHNSON

After the huge success of his first murder mystery ‘Knives Out’, writer and director Rian Johnson proves his talent once again for crafting narrative puzzles that test the audience’s perception with his follow up film ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.’ Becoming one of Netflix’s most popular films after premiering on the streaming site in December, ‘Glass Onion’ stars Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc who, like the audience, tries to piece together the layered story Johnson has set up.

KPCC’s John Horn spoke with Johnson about his new film ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story’ and the process behind creating a film that aims to keep its viewers guessing.