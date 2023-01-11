Storm Coverage Update: Debris Flows, Evacuation Orders, And Sinkholes

The second major storm this month brought a deluge of rain, prompted evacuations and emergency declarations, turned creeks into raging rivers, and sent mud and debris flows onto roadways, forcing numerous closures. On Monday, Caltrans even urged residents to avoid driving altogether, if possible.

The entire city of Montecito, site of deadly mudslides in 2018, was placed under an evacuation order on Monday afternoon, as were portions of Carpinteria, Summerland, and Santa Barbara. The Montecito evacuation order was later lifted as of 2pm yesterday. Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss the latest on these storms is Stephanie O’Neill, independent journalist and former KPCC correspondent who reports for NPR, Captain Erik Scott, public information officer at the LA City Fire Department, and Kerjon Lee, communications manager at LA County Public Works.

With files from LAist. Read the full piece here.

Newsom Announces Climate Cuts In Proposed Budget As State Faces More Than $22 Billion Deficit

California faces a projected budget deficit of $22.5 billion for the coming fiscal year, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday, just days into his second term. It’s a sharp turnaround from last year’s $98 billion surplus.

The deficit, while unsurprising, could signal the end of a decade’s worth of economic growth in the nation’s most populous state. Newsom, a Democrat, is proposing to close the hole by delaying spending in some areas and changing how others are funded. His budget appears to avoid significant cuts to most major programs, although it does lower proposed spending on climate change initiatives by about $6 billion. The state hopes to restore that spending in 2024 or offset it with federal money. Joining to discuss some of the major takeaways from Newsom’s proposed budget is Dan Walters, political columnist and long-time California politics observer with Cal Matter, and H.D. Palmer, deputy director for external affairs at the California Department of Finance. If you have thoughts or questions, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org.

With files from the Associated Press

Outdoor Laborers Tend To Be The Most Satisfied With Their Jobs? What Satisfies You About The Work You Do?

Every few years the United States Bureau of Labor sends out time journals meant to be filled out for the American Time Use Survey. Americans who receive the journals are encouraged to write about their days in excruciating detail to get a sense of what Americans spend their time doing and how they feel about those activities. Unsurprisingly, work fills up the majority of people’s time.

Recently the Washington Post “Department of Data” column collected statistics from these journals to create a list of “the happiest, least stressful, most meaningful jobs in America” and found that jobs that required labor outdoors like agriculture, forestry, and logging tend to be the happiest, most meaningful and least stressful positions. Here to talk about the research and reporting that went into the column is Andrew Van Dam, “Department of Data” columnist for the Washington Post.

But what do you all think? Do you find yourself yearning for the forest? Or do you have a job that you find to be meaningful despite the hard work? How does it satisfy you? We’d love to hear your experiences. Call us at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org.

Biden Expands Immigration Restrictions Under Title 42, What Does This Mean For Migrants?

President Joe Biden said last week the U.S. would immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians, and Nicaraguans who cross the border from Mexico illegally. The Biden Administration is doing so through Title 42, a federal law which allows authorities the power to deny the entry of people and products to limit the spread of a communicable disease. Title 42 has also been in place for Venezuelans attempting to enter the U.S. since October 2022, leading to a dramatic drop in Venezuelans coming to the southern border. This represents a major change to immigration rules that will stand even if the Supreme Court ends a Trump-era public health law that allows U.S. authorities to turn away asylum-seekers. What will this mean for those at the US-Mexico border trying to seek asylum and those making their journey here?

Joining us to discuss are Anil Kalhan, Professor of Law at Drexel University, Karla Navarrete, director of legal services for the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles, and Miguel Tinker Salas, professor of Latin American history and Chicano/a and Latino/a studies at Pomona College.

With files from the Associated Press

Tips For Tipping In A Pandemic, Tech-Infused World

15%, 20%, or 25%? When that little iPad swivels towards you, do you feel more inclined to select the highest option? Or do you remain stubborn and select “No tip,” insulted by the assumption that a soda is entitled to gratuity? A new tipping culture is spreading across the U.S., and while many low-age employees rely on tips, many consumers are left confused about how much to leave on the table (or tablet). Now, as tips infiltrate new sectors like online streaming and social media, what’s the meaning of a touch-screen tip? Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by Nathan Warren, assistant professor of marketing at the BI Norwegian Business School.

