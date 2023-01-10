Record Rainfall In Montecito And Surrounding Areas Prompts Evacuation Order

The second big storm this month brought a deluge of rain, prompted evacuations and emergency declarations, turned creeks into raging rivers, and sent mud and debris flows onto roadways, forcing numerous closures. On Monday, Caltrans even urged residents to avoid driving altogether, if possible. The entire city of Montecito was placed under an evacuation order on Monday afternoon, as were portions of Carpinteria, Summerland, and Santa Barbara. Montecito was the site of deadly mudslides in 2018.

Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss the evacuation order, emergency response systems and what happens next is Robert Garrova, KPCC/LAist reporter, Christina Favuzzi, public information officer at Montecito Fire, Andy VanSciver, public information officer at Ventura County Fire, and Stephanie O’Neill, independent journalist and former KPCC correspondent who reports for NPR.

The State Of California’s Community Colleges

Community colleges across the state have seen a sharp dip in enrollment since the start of the pandemic, with some colleges seeing as much as a 20% drop. Enrollment declines have created financial uncertainty for the system as well. The need for community colleges to be flexible and adaptable is critical, not only as the landscape of higher education changes but also because their student body tends to skew older, meaning they are often prioritizing jobs and family over school.

Joining us Today on AirTalk is KPCC’s new community college reporter, Jackie Orchard and interim chancellor of California Community Colleges, Daisy Gonzales to discuss the state of community colleges and laws that go into effect this year that aim to improve the system.

Where’s Your Family Photo Album? A Look Into Preserving Familial History In The 21st Century

If you spent some time at home with your family over the holidays chances are you might have dusted off a few of the old family photo albums and reminisced about years past, cousins you haven’t seen, even grandparents, aunts, or great uncles who are no longer with your family, but created lasting memories nonetheless. Well, as we progress further into the 21st Century the concept of family photo albums is being remixed, from digital scrapbooks to automatic photo albums compiled by your smartphones. How are you keeping the spirit of your family photo albums alive in a more digital era?

Today on AirTalk, we take the time to remember the evolving art of family photo albums. Here to talk about how important family photography is in the modern day is Thomas Allen Harris, Professor in the Practice at Yale’s Film & Media Studies and African American Studies Departments. Have questions for Professor Harris or experiences with family photo albums you’d like to share? Give us a call at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

SoCal Residents Can Expect Steep Jump To Natural Gas Bills. Here’s Why

Natural gas bills across the Southern California region are expected to more than double this winter season. The historic spike, according to major utilities like SoCal Gas and Long Beach Utilities, is due to several factors. A sudden drop in temps across the entire country, California’s persistent drought along with the ongoing war in Ukraine are all playing a part in the spike. So what does California’s erratic weather mean moving forward? And how does President Joe Biden’s commitment to increase American exports of natural gas to Europe impact local utility bills? Plus, what resources are available? Joining to discuss is Lauren Howland, spokesperson for Long Beach Utilities, and Severin Borenstein, professor and faculty director of the Energy Institute at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business and member of the California ISO Board of Governors. If you have questions, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org.

COVID-19: XBB Variant Spreads, The Potential End Of The Federal COVID Emergency, And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Kimberly Shriner, director of Infectious Disease and Prevention at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena.

Tell Us About The Time You Made A Major Change To Your ‘Look’ And What It Meant To You

Whether we like it or not, our ‘look’ is a significant part of our identities. And the way we present certain aspects of our look can become synonymous with how others identify us as well. That’s why when we shake things up and make a major change, it can be jarring, both for ourselves and others. Today on AirTalk, we want to hear about the transformations you’ve made with your look, how it impacted you and others. Jody Armour, author, USC professor of law and friend of the program, joins Larry to talk about a recent change he made to his look. If you have a story to share, call us at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org.

