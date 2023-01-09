Checking In On Los Angeles’s Stormwater Capture

The year has kicked off in Los Angeles with a bang, or more-so an outpouring of water, with a storm having brought so much needed water to a region. That being said, how much of this water have we actually been able to collect?

It’s been a process but the city and county of Los Angeles have been able to make progress. In 2015, the LADWP released its masterplan on stormwater capture. For the county, it gained support through W, which passed in 2018— that dedicated funds to increase water supply, improve water quality, and provide community enhancements throughout the County.

We also saw the LADWP release a masterplan for stormwater capturing, which was released in 2015. So what progress has been made with these two steps in improving our water supply? Let's dig into that.

Joining us today to talk stormwater capture here locally is LADWP water engineer Art Castro and Amanda Begley, associate program manager for TreePeople and watershed coordinator for LA County’s Safe, Clean Water Program.

How Does Gen Z Feel About Skilled Trade Jobs?

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce predicts a massive shortage of skilled workers in 2023. According to online recruiting platform Handshake, the number of applications for technical jobs among young people has dwindled over the past two years. The demand for these jobs is certainly not going away; reliable infrastructure relies on the labor of technical workers. As Gen Z permeates the workforce, are they avoiding technical jobs, or being recruited into skilled trade apprenticeship programs? Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by Ben Garcia, apprenticeship readiness coordinator with the Los Angeles/Orange Counties Building & Construction Trades Council, and Isaac Lopez, case manager with the Council.

What Fourteen Failed Speaker Votes Mean for the Future of the GOP

Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions that boiled over after a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority’s ability to govern. After four days of grueling ballots, McCarthy flipped more than a dozen conservative holdouts to become supporters, including the chairman of the chamber’s Freedom Caucus.

The disorganized start to the new Congress pointed to difficulties ahead with Republicans now in control of the House, much the way that some past Republican speakers, including John Boehner, had trouble leading a rebellious right flank. The result: government shutdowns, standoffs and Boehner’s early retirement when conservatives threatened to oust him. Today on AirTalk, we’ll discuss what fourteen failed speaker votes mean for the Republican party withJack Pitney, Claremont McKenna College professor of politics.

With files from AP

The Federal Trade Commission Proposes A Ban On Employer Non Compete Clauses, But Will It Survive Scrutiny?

The Federal Trade Commission proposed a rule last Thursday that would ban U.S. employers from imposing noncompete clauses on workers, a sweeping measure that could make it easier for people to switch jobs and deepen competition for labor across a wide range of industries. The proposed rule would prevent employers from imposing contract clauses that prohibit their employees from joining a competitor, typically for a period of time, after they leave the company. Advocates of the new rule argue that noncompete agreements contribute to wage stagnation because one of the most effective ways to secure higher pay is switching companies. They argue that the clauses have become so commonplace that they have swept up even low-wage workers. Opponents argue that by facilitating retention, noncompete clauses have encouraged companies to promote workers and invest in training, especially in a tight labor market. The public has 60 days to submit commentary on the rule, after that the revised proposal will take effect 180 days after it is finalized.

Here to explain non-compete clauses, which workers are affected by these contracts, and whether the new proposal will keep its current language are Orly Lobel, Professor of Law & Director of the Center for Employment and Labor Policy at the University of San Diego Law School and Barak Richman, Professor of Law and Business Administration at Duke University. Have questions or experiences with non compete clauses? Call…

With files from the Associated Press

Nearly 250 Years After Gaining Independence, Why Are We Still So Interested In The British Royal Family?

Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” comes out on Tuesday -- it chronicles his life as a royal in the new book, including his mother’s death, experimenting with drugs, and even a confrontation with his older brother Prince William. The book title has been reported by English newspapers to refer to Harry’s place in the family -- Prince William being the “heir” and Prince Harry the “spare.” The memoir comes on the heels of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” which explores the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex both before and after they met. It got us thinking -- why is the West still so fixated on the British monarchy, an institution that Americans fought to separate from nearly 250 years ago?

Today on AirTalk, Los Angeles Times columnist and expert on the British royal family Patt Morrison joins guest host Austin Cross to explore our continuing fascination with the British royal family and what, if any, role they play in Western society.

With guest host Austin Cross