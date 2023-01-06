12th Time’s The Charm? Speaker Vote Enters Day Four After 11 Unsuccessful Ballots

The contours of a deal that could make Republican leader Kevin McCarthy the House speaker have begun to emerge after three grueling days and 11 failed votes in a political spectacle unseen in a century. It has left Republicans in disarray and exposed anew the fragility of American democracy.

The House is trying for a fourth day to elect a new Republican speaker - this time, against the backdrop of the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The violent assault was a once-unimaginable scene of chaos that shook the country when a mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters tried to stop Congress from certifying the Republican’s 2020 election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden. Voting was expected to resume in the afternoon. But no final agreement was likely by the end of the day, and the House could be back at it next week - a second week with the chamber unable to swear in members and begin its 2023-24 session. So far Republicans have been unable to settle on a new speaker - normally an easy, joyous task for a party that has just won majority control. But not this time: About 200 Republicans are stymied by 20 far-right colleagues who say he’s not conservative enough.

Today on AirTalk, we welcome back NPR senior editor and correspondent on the Washington Desk Ron Elving, who has been following the proceedings and will preview what we can expect today, and what happens if the House is still unable to reach the 217 vote majority needed to elect a Speaker.

LA Times New Podcast Explores The Colorado River Crisis We Knew Was Coming

The Colorado River is running dry. Fast. On the surface, it may seem like a simple matter of addition and subtraction -- between the effects of climate change and the needs of the seven states that draw water from the river, there’s simply more demand than there is supply.

Today on AirTalk, Los Angeles Times Reporter and Host of “Crisis on the Colorado” Ian James is with us to talk about the release of the first episode, why the Colorado River is currently in crisis, and why this problem that scientists saw coming a decade ago still couldn’t be prevented.

Gendered Jobs, Their Stereotypes And How They’re Being Broken

Job-related gender barriers have been declining for decades. Women have been able to enlist as Marines since 1948, but not until 2013 were they permitted to serve in combat. A shortage of long-haul truckers, a job traditionally taken on by men, is leading more companies to recruit women drivers to fill empty seats. Though many jobs and industries are skewed towards men, forcing women to break down barriers, men are also stepping into traditionally female-driven roles. Years ago when manufacturing employment began shrinking in the Midwest, men began finding new careers in healthcare. It doesn’t seem nearly as unusual as it once may have to have a male nurse, teacher, or human resources representative.

Today on AirTalk we’re talking about gendered jobs, the stereotypes that accompany them, and the people that are breaking them. We want to hear from you! Are you a woman working what is traditionally a man’s job? Or a man in a women-dominated field? Call us at 866-893-5722 or email us your comment at atcomments@kpcc.org.

FilmWeek: ‘M3GAN,’ ‘January 6th,’ ‘The Invisible Extinction,’ ‘Alcarras’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Wade Major and Christy Lemire review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

‘But Have You Read The Book?’ Explores The Art Of Faithfully (Or Not) Adapting A Book To Film

Studios have adapted novels since the start of film itself, but how closely do the films follow their source material? In But Have You Read the Book? by Kristen Lopez, from Turner Classic Movies & Running Press; on-sale March 7, 2023 but available for pre-order now, film buffs and literature lovers alike are treated to 52 cinema classics and the literary works that served as their inspiration, such as: ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ ‘The Last Picture Show,’ ‘Blade Runner,’ ‘The Princess Bride,’ ‘Goodfellas,’ ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ and so many more.

Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss her new book “But Have You Read The Book? 52 Literary Gems That Inspired Our Favorite Films” is Kristen Lopez, film editor for The Wrap.