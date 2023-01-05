Day 3 Of House Speaker Vote & How Local Republicans Are Reacting

What started as a political novelty, the first time in 100 years a nominee had not won the gavel on the first vote, has devolved into a bitter Republican Party feud and deepening potential crisis. House Republicans are at a crossroads after leader Kevin McCarthy has failed multiples times to win enough votes from his party colleagues to become House speaker. Over the now three day situation, he’s kept meeting with conservative holdouts and remains determined to persuade enough of them to end the stalemate.

Today on AirTalk, we update you on the latest on the House Speaker vote with NPR senior editor Ron Elving and break down how Republicans are viewing the situation with Pete Peterson, dean of the School of Public Policy at Pepperdine University

With files from the Associated Press

Winter Storm Ravages Northern California

In the wake of a powerful New Year’s Eve storm, Northern California counties are experiencing an atmospheric river storm bringing strong winds, flooding, and power outages. Evacuation orders are underway throughout the state as nearly 170,000 homes are without power. California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency as heavy conditions are expected to continue through Thursday. The storm is blamed for at least four deaths in Northern California. Winds as high as 85 mph were reported in the Bay Area. Statewide evacuation orders and warnings can be found here. Today on AirTalk, we discuss the storm conditions in Northern California with Danielle Venton, reporter at KQED News in San Francisco, and Kate Wolffe, reporter at Capital Public Radio in Sacramento who is covering storms.

Overused, Cliche, Or Just Annoying: The Worst Words Of 2022

You might want to think before you speak. Whether it’s “GOAT,” “quiet quitting,” or “gaslighting,” the most overused phrases of 2022 have officially been outlawed by Lake Superior State University (LSSU). Every year since 1976, LSSU has released a comprehensive list of “banished words” – those characterized by “misuse, overuse and uselessness.” So, do you agree with LSSU’s list? What are your least favorite words of 2022? We want to hear from you. Joining us today on AirTalk is Peter Szatmary, executive director of Marketing and Communications at Lake Superior State University.

CES Kicks Off In Las Vegas. What Do Consumers Have To Look Forward To?

CES, the annual tech industry event formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, is returning to Las Vegas this week with the hope that it looks more like it did before the coronavirus pandemic. The show officially opens today and continues through Sunday. Companies and startups will showcase innovations in virtual reality, robotics and consumer tech items to the media and others in the tech industry. The show is not open to the general public. Organizers say their goal is to draw 100,000 attendees. That would be a marked contrast with the look and feel of the past two shows — the last of which saw a 70% drop in in-person attendance amid the spread of the Omicron variant. The one before that was held virtually, replacing in-person displays and meet and greets with video streams and chats. Even if organizers reach their goal, it would still represent a 41% dip in attendance compared to the in-person show held in early 2020, before the pandemic consumed much of everyday life.

Today on Airtalk, we tell you what new technology can be expected on the convention floor with the executive editor at CNET Roger Cheng and Emily Dreibelbis, electric vehicles reporter at PCMag. Have questions about the new tech coming out? Call us at 866-893-5722 or e-mail atcomments@kpcc.org.

The FDA May Place Regulations on CBD Due To Safety Concerns

As over-the-counter CBD products rise in popularity, the FDA is considering plans to recommend its federal regulation. While studies show CBD provides health benefits, research is limited surrounding its safety long-term. As opposed to THC products, hemp products (like CBD) do not currently operate under specific federal rules – leaving states to make their own. Some experts say the lack of policy consistency may cause consumer confusion, as users don’t always know what they’re getting off the shelf. As the FDA weighs regulating CBD, the agency will study the safety of the cannabis-derived ingredients in the coming months. Today on AirTalk, we’ll discuss the nuances of regulating CBD in the U.S. with Gillian Schauer, PhD, Executive Director of Cannabis Regulators Association (CANNRA), and Mike Barnes, professor of neurology at the University of Newcastle in the U.K. and medical cannabis expert for over 20 years.

TV-Talk: ‘1923,’ ‘Kaleidoscope,’ ‘I Hate Suzie Too’ & More

Have you felt completely overwhelmed when deciding what new show to watch these days? Us too. There’s just so much content out there between network tv and numerous streaming platforms. Each week, we’re going to try to break through the noise with TV watchers who can point us to the must-sees and steer us clear of the shows that maybe don’t live up to the hype. This week, Larry talks some of the latest TV show releases with senior editor & chief tv critic for Deadline, Dominic Patten, and Kristen Baldwin, tv critic for Entertainment Weekly.