What To Watch For As The House Of Representatives Votes On Its Next Speaker

The new Congress opens Tuesday with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy grasping for his political survival, trying to avoid being the first nominee for speaker in 100 years to fail to win initial support from his colleagues in a high-stakes vote for the gavel. McCarthy arrived on Capitol Hill vowing to fight to the finish — and steer clear of a public spectacle that would underscore divisions in his party and weaken its leadership in the first days of the new Congress. Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by Ron Elving, NPR senior Washington editor, to discuss what we can from the vote.

Buffalo Bills’ Player Damar Hamlin In Critical Condition After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed.

Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was given medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before being taken to a hospital. Today on AirTalk we’re joined by Dr. Sumeet Chugh, director for the Center for Cardiac Arrest Prevention at Cedars Sinai, to help explain what viewers of Monday night’s football game witness from a medical standpoint, and how a chest injury like the one

With files from the Associated Press

New Laws For 2023 Are Now In Effect -- Here’s What They Cover

A new year means a handful of new laws have now taken effect in California. This year, the new laws run the gamut from one focused on pay transparency that will require companies with 15 or more employees to post a salary range with a job opening, to one that will decriminalize jaywalking -- crossing the street outside of designated crosswalk or other crossing point -- unless there is an immediate danger between car and pedestrian, to a law that ends so-called “pink taxes” and bars retailers from charging more for certain products based on gender. And those are just three of them, to say nothing of other laws focused on things like higher pay for fast food workers, stopping sex and human trafficking, and expanding access to abortions.

Today on AirTalk, CalMatters’ Emily Hoeven joins Larry -- she and her CalMatters colleagues have been keeping tabs on all of the new laws that took effect with the turn of the new year, and she’ll tell us about some of the most notable new laws and those that could have an impact on your daily life.

What It's Like To Be A Night Owl, Important Considerations And Potential Risks

Do you find yourself awake throughout the night and sleeping during the day? You'd be considered a night owl. There are a number of reasons people have what's essentially a circadian rhythm mix up. It could be because of a job, life events or simply preference. Maybe you function better that way. Today on AirTalk, we're talking about the ones moving in the night, the potential risks, how a circadian rhythm disorder compares to things like insomnia and anxiety, and when it's time to seek help.Alon Avidan, M.D., professor of Neurology and sleep medicine at UCLA where he serves as director of the UCLA Sleep Disorders Center, joins to discuss. We also want to hear from our night owls (those who are awake, that is)! What's your experience with this type of sleep pattern? How do you manage it? Call us with your thoughts and questions at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org.

How California Might Navigate Projected 2023-24 Budget Deficit Of At Least $24 Billion

The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office said in a report late last year that the state of California will be looking at a budget deficit of $24 billion in 2023 -- and that’s if the U.S. avoids an economic recession. If it doesn’t, the LAO says revenues could fall $30 to $50 billion short. The report notes that the state has about $23 billion in general fund reserves available, which is close to the projected shortfall number, but it still recommends the 2023-2024 budget be planned without using those reserves.

Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by longtime AirTalk guest H.D. Palmer, deputy director for external affairs at the California Department of Finance, to explain how his department plans to navigate the projected shortfall, and what history might tell us about best ways to address a projected revenue shortfall while the national economy teeters on the edge of a recession.

Is TikTok's Time On The Clock As Institutions Move To Regulate Its Use In The U.S. Over Privacy Concerns?

A TikTok ban for most U.S. government devices was included in a spending bill Congress unveiled right before their holiday recess last year, the latest push by American lawmakers against the Chinese-owned social media app. The $1.7 trillion package included requirements for the Biden administration to prohibit most uses of TikTok. The requirements would apply to the executive branch — with exemptions for national security, law enforcement and research purposes — but don’t appear to cover Congress, where a handful of lawmakers maintain TikTok accounts.

Additionally, the University System of Georgia is also banning the use of TikTok, WeChat and Telegram on computers and phones owned by any of its 26 universities and colleges. This follows the lead of public universities in other states which are barring students from using school Wi-Fi networks to access TikTok on their personal devices. At the end of December ByteDance fired several employees that had been accessing the data of journalists from publications like the FT and Forbes. TikTok is consumed by two-thirds of American teens and has become the second-most popular domain in the world.

Here to explain the widespread privacy concerns andbipartisan skepticism over the platform areDrew Harwell, a technology reporter at the Washington Post, andAlex Alben, a professor of law teaching privacy, data & cybersecurity at the UCLA School of Law. Have questions about TikTok use in the U.S. call (866)893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org.

With files from theAssociatedPress

Berkeley Psych Professor Breaks Down The Science Of Everyday Wonder In New Book “Awe”

What, exactly, inspires awe? The answer might be different depending on who you ask, but the science behind what causes it in us is the subject of UC Berkeley Psychology Professor Dacher Keltner’s new book “Awe: The Transformative Power of Everyday Wonder.” Keltner explores the emotion across cultures and generations, and explains why it might just be the key to finding happiness.

Today on AirTalk, Professor Dacher Keltner is with us to talk about his new book and his career of research into emotions like awe and others that make us feel good.