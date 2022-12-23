A New Breed of Robot Dog Enters The Debate Over Policing Technology

Spot will cost the LAPD just under $300,000. Manufactured by Boston Dynamics, the four-legged robot dog has sparked controversy as city police departments consider its adoption. Police robots drew national attention in 2016, when one was used to kill a gunman who fatally shot five police officers. In 2021, New York’s “Digidog” was terminated after critics called it a “creepy” and “alienating” policing tactic. Earlier this month, San Francisco voted 8-3 to prohibit the use of deadly robots after public backlash to an original vote that would have allowed them.

Now, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is considering adopting the technology. While proponents say robot dogs would protect the lives of law enforcement, critics argue the technology will set a dangerous and discriminatory precedent. What will robotic K-9’s mean for the future of artificial intelligence within policing?

Joining us on AirTalk today is Ryan Calo, law and information science professor at the University of Washington who specializes in robotics and cyberlaw, and Thaddeus Johnson, assistant professor of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University; he spent eight years as a police officer, sergeant and interim captain in Memphis, Tennessee.

Why Are New Year’s Resolutions So Enticing Yet So Hard To Stick With?

We’re sure you’re ready for the holiday weekend, as most of us are. In the theme of the holidays, we wanted to spend some time talking about New Year’s resolutions. Most of us have probably made one at least once in our lifetime. But let’s be real – how many of us have stuck to it? And since it’s well known that most people don’t last very long when it comes to these goals, why do we desire making them year after year in the first place? Joining guest host Austin Cross to discuss is Charles Duhigg, writer for The New Yorker and author of “Smarter Faster Better” (Random House, 2016) and “The Power of Habit” (Random House Trade Paperbacks, 2014). We also want to hear from you! What are your experiences with New Year’s resolutions? Why do you like them or despise them? And can you stick with them? Why or why not? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org.

KPCC’s John Horn’s Interview With Director Sarah Polley About ‘Women Talking’

Women in an isolated religious community grapple with sexual assault in Women Talking, Sarah Polley’s first film since 2011. An adaptation of Miriam Toews’ novel, the film features Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley, and Frances McDormand. KPCC arts and entertainment reporter John Horn spoke with Polley about assembling her powerhouse cast, balancing work and family, and building a better world.

For more from John, check out his podcast, Retake, from LAist Studios.

FilmWeek: ‘Babylon,’ ‘A Man Called Otto,’ ‘Puss In Boots: The Last Wish’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell, Andy Klein, Amy Nicholson and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.