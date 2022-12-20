Jan 6. Panel Holds Its Final Meeting And Calls For Criminal Charges Against Trump

The House Jan. 6 committee urged the Justice Department on Monday to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, delivering what it called a “roadmap to justice” in response to the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection.

After one of the most exhaustive and aggressive congressional probes in memory, the panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans are recommending criminal charges against Trump and associates who helped him launch a wide-ranging pressure campaign to try to overturn his 2020 election loss. The panel also released a lengthy summary of its final report, with findings that Trump engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to thwart the will of voters. The committee alleged violations of four criminal statutes by Trump, in both the run-up to the riot and during the insurrection itself, as it recommended the former president for prosecution to the Justice Department. Among the charges they recommend for prosecution is aiding an insurrection — an effort to hold him directly accountable for his supporters who stormed the Capitol that day. Joining AirTalk to discuss the latest is CBS News Correspondent Scott MacFarlane and Laurie Levenson, professor of criminal law at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles

With files from the Associated Press

Young Men are Gambling at Higher Rates, and Video Games Aren’t Helping

Rates of problem gambling are on the rise among young men, and so is the amount of time they spend online gaming. The legalization of sports betting in some states and gambling-like components in video games may be contributing factors, experts say. When video games offer real-world purchases to give players a winning advantage, they can simulate gambling activities like slot machines. But while gambling is regulated on a state and federal level, gaming isn’t subject to the same limitations. Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by Timothy Fong, co-director of the UCLA Gambling Studies Program and associate clinical professor of psychiatry at the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA.

Tell Us Some Of Your Favorite Things To Do In SoCal During The Holidays

There is far from a shortage of fun things to do at any given time in Los Angeles and Southern California. The holiday season is no exception. You can see a spectacle of lights at the L.A. Zoo, watch a magical boat parade in Marina Del Rey, take in the twinkle of the season at both Disney and Universal Studios, or drive through the infamous Candy Cane Lane in El Segundo. Michael Juliano, editor at Time Out Los Angeles, joins AirTalk to help us break down some of the best happenings in the region. You can check out his guidehere. We also want to hear from you! What are some of your favorite holiday and wintertime events? Help us create the ultimate bucket list by calling 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org.

New Net Metering Plan Pares Back Rooftop Solar Incentivization. What Does That Mean For Installers?

For more than two decades, California has led the nation in getting solar panels on rooftops. But the incentives that got more than 1.5 million Californians to go solar are about to change. A plan approved by the California Public Utilities Commission Thursday will, among other things, cut the amount of money new rooftop solar customers get for the excess energy they generate and send back to the power grid. Those cuts will amount to as much as 75% for Southern California Edison solar customers, according to estimates from the trade group California Solar and Storage Association. As solar has gotten cheaper, investor-owned utilities and some environmental groups, including the Natural Resources Defense Council, argue that low- and middle-income Californians are increasingly bearing the burden of rising electricity costs, while wealthier households reap the most benefits. And rooftop solar costs are going up again, as supply chain issues persist and solar companies raise their prices in response to the changing regulations.

Today on AirTalk, KPCC climate emergency reporter, Erin Stone joins us to break down and answer your questions about what to expect from rooftop solar in the coming year.

With files from LAist

K-Pop Is Losing One Of Its Stars To Mandatory Military Service. Many More Will Follow

Fans of BTS, the globally popular boy band from South Korea, are bracing themselves for a group “break-up” of sorts. The supergroup is officially going on hiatus as their members expect to begin their 18-months of mandatory military service for their country. The first to leave is Jin, the band's oldest member, who began his duty on the frontlines just last week. While the U.S. doesn’t currently have mandatory military service, many countries do, and not just during wartime but all the time. Those countries include Israel, Denmark, Sweden, Morocco, Senegal, Norway, and many others. Most countries with conscription require men only to sign-up, some both men and women.

Joining us today on AirTalk to talk about is Ron Krebs, professor of political science at the University of Minnesota and William Galston, senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization based in Washington, DC.

Arturo Sandoval Rings In The Holidays With Some Latin Jazz Takes On Holiday Favorites At Walt Disney Concert Hall

Beloved trumpeter and musician Arturo Sandoval is back in Los Angeles this week for a single night of holiday favorites…with a Latin jazz twist. Sandoval takes the stage on Friday, December 23rd at the Walt Disney Concert Hall for his show “Arturo Sandoval Swinging Holiday.” Sandoval is a 10-time Grammy Award Winner, has an Emmy Award for his score to a film about his life, and is also a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Today on Airtalk, the legendary Arturo Sandoval stops by to preview his one-night-only Swinging Holiday special at Walt Disney Concert Hall, and what concert-goers can expect when they take their seats!

For more information, including how to purchase tickets, click here to visit the L.A. Phil website.