LA Street Vendors File Suit Against City Over No-Vending Zones. Here Are The Arguments 

Two local street vendors alongside several community organizations recently filed a lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles in hopes of challenging what are known as no-vending zones. Eight of these zones were created by a 2018 ordinance that allowed vendors to sell in other parts of the city with permits. Vending is prohibited within 500 feet of many popular areas, including the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Hollywood Bowl, Dodger Stadium, Universal Studios and Venice Beach. Joining AirTalk to talk about the arguments in the lawsuit and what implications it could have is Andrew J. Campa, staff writer for the LA Times who’s been reporting on this, and Katie McKeon, staff attorney with Public Counsel, a pro bono law firm that’s representing the plaintiffs. If you’re a vendor or someone who visits these zones, we’d love to hear your thoughts. Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org.

We reached out to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office. A spokesperson said the office can’t comment at this time.

You either love them or you hate them. Drive through the Monterey Hills of South Pasadena, and you’re bound to spot the long, vibrant feathers of a peacock. While some consider peafowl beloved members of So Cal communities, others view the birds as invasive pests. This debate is not new: in late 2021, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors made public feeding of peacocks a crime. But even with these restrictions, peafowl continue roaming So Cal suburbs. Some cities like Rancho Palos Verdes and La Canada have implemented peafowl management programs, using humane methods of cage trapping to relocate peacocks from streets to sanctuaries. The latest LA city to establish such a program is South Pasadena – but not everyone is on board. Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by Domenica Megerdichian, deputy city manager of South Pasadena, and Jonathan Gonzalez, president of Raptor Events, which has partnered with the City of South Pasadena on its Peafowl Management Plan.

Couple privilege exists, especially when it comes to finances. Married couples who combine their finances are said to make four times more than unmarried couples. And it also makescouples happier too, according to a recent study. As inflation continues to increase during the Covid-19 pandemic, combining finances with your partner seems like the smart and logical money move. But what does this next step in a relationship look like?

Joining AirTalk today to discuss this topic is Delia Fernandez, certified financial planner and investment advisor and president of Fernandez Financial Advisory LLC. We also want to hear from you. Did you combine your finances or make a joint account with your partner when you got married? Give us a call at 866-893-KPCC or email us at atcomments@kpcc.org

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire, Peter Rainer and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

Since 1969, the American Film Institute in Los Angeles has held a series called the Harold Lloyd Master Seminars, where industry professionals would discuss the trade with AFI students. In the new book ‘Hollywood: The Oral History,’ written by film scholar and professor Jeanine Basinger and film historian Sam Wasson, these recordings are put to page. The book contains stories from over 300 industry professionals ranging from make-up artists to cinematographers, from the silent movie era to contemporary blockbusters. Larry speaks with co-writer Sam Wesson about the process of bringing spoken history to paper and the evolution of Hollywood from its conception to present day.