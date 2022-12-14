What To Watch For At LA City Hall In 2023

The end of the calendar year for the Los Angeles City Council has been an eventful one -- we heard leaked recordings of city councilmembers making on racist comments that led to the resignation of former Council President Nury Martinez. Councilmembers Kevin de León and now former Councilmember Gil Cedillo both faced calls to resign for their role in the conversations -- de Leon has refused to step down and Cedillo was termed out of office. The latter recently released an essaydefending his decision not to step down. In the wake of all this, city council meetings have been regularly disrupted by protesters calling for the resignation of Councilmember de León. But, it hasn’t been all bad news -- Los Angeles inaugurated the first woman to serve as the city’s mayor, and also welcomed five newly-elected city councilmembers to its ranks.

Today on AirTalk, we’ll talk about the eventful last few months at L.A. City Hall and look ahead to what 2023 may bring with Los Angeles Times City Hall Reporter David Zahniser and Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian.

How Have Recent Storms Impacted California’s Drought Conditions?

A winter storm packing powerful winds, heavy rain and potentially several feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada shut down mountain highways, toppled trees and triggered flood watches and avalanche warnings on Saturday from the coast of Northern California to Lake Tahoe. How have these storms impacted the drought conditions in California? How does this year compare to previous years?

Joining us today on AirTalk to talk about the recent snowpack is David Simeral, associate research climatologist at the Desert Research Institute and Jeremy Klavans, associate climatology researcher at the University of Colorado Boulder.

The U.S. Has A Medicine Shortage – What’s Driving It?

With cases of RSV, flu and Covid-19 still on the rise, antibiotics and other prescription medicines are in high demand. However, pharmacists are seeing low stocks on some of these prescription drugs. Just in the past week, the FDA placed Amoxicillin and Tamiflu on the latest drug supply shortage list following Adderall. Why are there not enough prescription drugs for those who need them? And what consequences could this ongoing shortage bring to those who rely on these drugs?

Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss the driving causes behind the shortage and how it might be remedied is Dima Qato, associate professor of pharmacy at USC and director of program on medicines and public health and Stephen Schondelmeyer, professor of pharmaceutical care and health systems at the University of Minnesota.

Long Beach Set To Reopen Queen Mary After Nearly 3 Years. Here’s What You Need To Know

The Queen Mary is finally reopening after almost three years. Well, partially reopening. The pandemic shuttered the historic ocean liner in March of 2020. Now, the ship is open for tours starting Dec. 15. The hotel and restaurant will remain closedinto early 2023 for continued repair work, according to the Los Angeles Times. The city of Long Beach took control of the Queen Mary in June 2021 and has since been working to address critical repairs and maintenance that put the ship at risk of sinking.

Joining AirTalk to discuss where the Queen Mary stands (or floats) following the costly renovation project is Kristy Hutchings, city hall reporter for the Long Beach Press-Telegram, and Johnny Vallejo, deputy director of economic development for the city of Long Beach. If you have thoughts or questions, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org.

What World Cup Penalty Kicks Can Teach Us About Performing Under Pressure

Few moments in sport are as tense and exciting as the shootout. It’s competition at its most raw -- player vs. player, each trying to outsmart and out-skill the other to gain the upper hand. With the 2022 World Cup barreling toward a conclusion in the coming weeks, we’ve been fortunate to watch a handful of exciting shootouts, including Morocco’s shocking win over Spain and Croatia knocking off tournament favorite Brazil -- both in penalty kicks. So, what can these shootouts and the players who take and stop these kicks, teach us about performance under pressure? One psychologist spent five years of his life combing through every shootout from every major international men’s tournament from the last half-century that he could find,

Today on AirTalk, we’ll speak with that psychologist -- Geir Jordet, professor of sport psychology at the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences in Oslo -- to learn more about how he conducted his research, and what it found.

Bustling Or Bussin? Boots The House Down? We Provide Context & More In This Gen-Z Lingo Primer

With Generation-Z entering the workforce and leaving its mark on the culture of our society, it can mean that a lot of their older family and colleagues can be out of the loop. They’ve invented new slang terms like “bussin” and respond with salute emojis—but what do these things mean? How do older generations come to better understand the way these whippersnappers socialize and how can Gen-Z do the same? Well we’ll help provide a primer on some of this trendy lingo and mannerisms.

Today on AirTalk, we talk to Danielle Abril, Washington Post reporter covering tech in the workplace, and Anna Bax, assistant professor of linguistics at CSU Long Beach.