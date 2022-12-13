Approved L.A. City Ordinance Will Require Newly-Built Properties To Be All-Electric, We Discuss Potential Logistics & Implications

L.A city council members unanimously approved an ordinance Wednesday that will require all new buildings in the city to be fully electric, effective in January. That means no more gas-powered stoves, heaters or gas hookups for new construction. That of course can have some implications for residential and commercial property owners who now must adjust to this new policy, a reality that could very well be expedited as mayor Karen Bass has called for a housing state on homelessness.

Today on AirTalk, we discuss the potential logistics and implications of this approved ordinance with Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator CEO and former LA City chief sustainability officer Matt Petersen and Rajit Gadh, UCLA professor of mechanical & aerospace engineering and director of its Smart Grid Energy Research Center.

With files from LAist

The Promises Of Fusion Energy And What A Research Breakthrough Could Mean

The promise of zero-carbon energy has long been too good to be true, but researchers say they’ve found a breakthrough in what’s known as fusion energy. Fusion energy is a process that occurs in our Sun and other stars and doesn’t emit greenhouse gasses or radioactive waste.

According to the Financial Times, since research began in the 1950s, no group studying the technology had achieved net energy gain, which means producing more energy from the reaction than what it consumes. Department of Energy officials Tuesday announced scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California have finally achieved net energy gain. Today on AirTalk, Michael Webber, professor of energy resources at University of Texas at Austin, and R. David Edelman, chief policy and global affairs officer at TAE Technologies, a private fusion energy company based in Orange County, join to discuss what the milestone could mean and how close we might be to using fusion energy on a greater scale. If you have questions, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org.

California Beach Are Shrinking – Some Place Are Higher Risk Than Others

Coastal erosion is an issue that many states face, including California. The erosion, caused by rising sea levels, drought conditions and strong storms, has left coastal planners scrambling for answers. Historically, California beaches were narrow strips of sand that hugged the rugged coast. Many of the expansive beaches that are quintessential to southern California are not the original natural landscape but the result of tons of sand being moved to increase the width of our favorite beaches. But maintaining these plush beaches requires sand replenishment efforts that are costly and efforts have been delayed for decades, contributing to the erosion. Joining us today on AirTalk to talk about sand erosion in California is beaches reporter for The Orange County Register, Laylan Connelly and senior manager for the coast and climate initiative at Surfrider, Stefanie Sekich.

Famed Mountain Lion P-22 May Be In Distress. Why Do We Care So Much?

P-22, LA’s most famous mountain lion, was captured this week in the backyard of a Los Feli for an evaluation by California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials. Officials announced plans to trap the 12 year old cougar last week after he began exhibiting “signs of distress,” including killing a Chihuahua in November. P-22 is reportedly in stable condition. Joining Larry to discuss the evaluation, why P-22 might be in distress and what’s next for LA’s beloved big cat is Beth Pratt, regional executive director with the National Wildlife Federation. We also want to hear from you! Why does P-22 resonate with you? Give us a call at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org.

U.S. Defense Department Newest Bomber, What’s Its Significance & Purpose Going Forward?

After years of secret development, the B-21 bomber aircraft was officially revealed by the Department of Defense, serving as part of the Pentagon’s answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China. The B-21 Raider is the first new American bomber aircraft in more than 30 years. Almost every aspect of the program is classified. So practically speaking, what is B-21 capable of and what makes it different from other bombers before it?

Today on AirTalk, we discuss the significance of B-21 with Washington Post reporter Dan Lamothe and Mike Spirtas, acting associate director of the RAND national security research division.

New Moms Face Pressure To #SnapBack And It's Harming Their Health

After having a baby, mothers are barraged with pressure to return to their pre-pregnancy lives and bodies during one of the most vulnerable periods of their lives — in comments from family or coworkers, or in the veneration of slim physiques on social media. Scroll through Instagram and TikTok and you’ll see the immense pressure on postpartum women to look and act like pregnancy and birth never happened. Picture after picture of women with rock hard abs weeks, sometimes just days after giving birth are liked and venerated by thousands. It’s known on social media as #snapback. Joining us today on AirTalk to talk about her piece in LAist is senior health reporter at LAist Jackie Fortier and Angela Rodriguez, assistant professor of psychology and neuroscience at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

With files from LAist. Read the full piece here.