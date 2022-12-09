With Karen Bass Set To Become LA’s First Female Mayor, A Look Back On Some Of The City’s Most Influential CEOs

Frank Shaw, Norris Poulson, Eric Garcetti and many more. Today on AirTalk, we’re taking a look back at some of the major moments in past L.A. mayors’ careers and having a discussion about how those moments, and those mayors' leadership during those times, helped forge the Los Angeles we see today. What are the ripples and the echoes of those moments that Angelenos still see and hear in our daily lives?

Joining us today on AirTalk, is Ange-Marie Hancock, professor of gender studies and political science at USC and Jim Newton, lecturer of public policy at UCLA; spent 25 years as a reporter with the LA Times. We want to hear from you as well. Is there a mayor or a moment that you remember fondly?

How Has COVID-19 Shifted The Way We Understand Our Immune Systems?

There has been a nationwide surge in a common respiratory illness known as RSV, which can cause severe breathing problems in infants. Cases fell dramatically two years ago as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools, daycares and businesses. Simultaneously, the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control say measles immunization has dropped significantly since the coronavirus pandemic began, resulting in a record high of nearly 40 million children missing a vaccine dose last year. All of these are smaller factors in a larger picture of human immunity to viral infection, a concept that has been thrown into major flux since the onset of lockdown, social distancing, various waves of vaccines, the successive reopening and closings of public spaces. Which has left many wondering how immune are we to COVID-19 and how has it reshaped the way we think about human immune systems?

Here to tell us where the novel coronavirus and human immunity stand are Doctor Kimberly Shriner, director of infectious disease and prevention at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena and Doctor Ellen Foxman, immunobiologist at the Yale School of medicine and director of the Foxman Lab, which studies antiviral defense in the human respiratory tract.

What Does The Rise of Lensa & AI Art Mean For The Future Of Art And Intellectual Property?

For those of you not filled into social media trend, let us get you up to speed on recent discourse in the world of art. Lensa AI is a software that allows you to turn your photos into digital paintings, using algorithms to help facilitate its artistic feel. There has been controversy with the service, with its tendency toward reported anglicizing of facial features opening the door for perception issues for dark-skinned user. Some artists have questioned the app as well, saying that in order to create these works it takes art to train Lensa AI’algorithm, meaning that artists may not being getting compensated for their original works. So what does any of this mean for artists, the economics of their work, and the laws that protect intellectual property?

Today on AirTalk, guest host Austin Cross discusses the rise of AI art with Yale art economics professor Magnus Resch and Sarah Conley Odenkirk, partner at Cowan, DeBaets, Abrahams & Sheppard LLP.

FilmWeek: ‘Empire Of Light,’ ‘Emancipation,’ ‘The Whale’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Claudia Puig and Lael Loewenstein review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Interview With Anna Diop About The Film NANNY

The new film Nanny follows Aisha, an undocumented immigrant from Senegal, who is hired by a wealthy couple to care for their young daughter. The couple makes no attempt to learn about Aisha’s personal life, treating her simply as ‘the help,’ even demanding she work overtime with no pay. The film is directed by Nikyatu Jusu, and the character Aisha is portrayed by Sengalese-American actor Anna Diop who spoke with KPCC’s John Horn about the thriller and the issue of representation in Hollywood.

John Horn’s Interview With Director Laura Poitras About The Documentary ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED

The Sackler family is known for their pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma and their contribution to the opioid crisis, in which they created and heavily marketed the painkiller OxyContin knowing it was highly addictive. Possibly far less known, however, is photographer and activist Nan Goldin, who staged public protests at museums bearing the Sackler name as they tried to artwash their image through generous donations. The new documentary ‘All The Beauty And The Bloodshed’ tells the story of Goldin and her quest to take down the Sacklers.

KPCC’s John Horn spoke with the film’s director Laura Poitras about bringing Nan Goldin’s life and career to the screen.