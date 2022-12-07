A Retrospective As Mayor Eric Garcetti Leaves Office

Back in April 2014, then 42-year-old Mayor Eric Garcetti outlined his agenda at his first State of the City address. “These times demand a back-to-basics mayor focused, above all else, on our economy and jobs,” he told the crowd. Nearly a decade later, the democrat says goodbye to a career which included some victories and a spate of disappointments. Today on AirTalk, we’re revisiting Garcetti’s mayorship, the highs and the lows, before ushering in LA’s 43rd mayor, Karen Bass who will be inaugurated this coming Sunday and begin her mayoral role on December 12th.

Joining us today on AirTalk to talk about Mayor Garcetti’s tenure is senior writer at Curbed LA, Alissa Walker and staff writer at the LA Times, Dakota Smith, professor of sociology and American studies & ethnicity at USC, Manuel Pastor, and professor of law at the University of Southern California, Jody Armour.



Sportswriter Jeff Pearlman’s New Book “The Last Folk Hero” Unravels The Myth And Legend Of Bo Jackson

There will likely never be another athlete like Bo Jackson. His rare blend of size, speed and raw athletic talent vaulted him to success in multiple sports at multiple levels, and he wasn’t just good -- he was dominant. Bo won the Heisman Trophy as a running back at Auburn University in 1985 before graduating and being drafted by teams in Major League Baseball and the NFL. In 1989, he was selected as an MLB All-Star, and the following year, he was selected to the NFL’s Pro Bowl as a member of the Los Angeles Raiders. He remains the only person ever to be chosen as an All-Star in two pro sports leagues. But the legend of Bo goes beyond the playing field --he was also a larger-than-life-human with a laundry list of moments that helped build his legend. Once, in a moment of frustration, Bo famously demonstrated his raw strength by snapping a baseball bat over his knee like it was a twig after striking out during a baseball game. Another time, he quite literally ran up an outfield wall after making a running catch in the outfield. And who can forget Bo carrying Seattle Seahawks linebacker Brian Bosworth into the end zone in 1987 after Boz had insulted Bo and promised to shut him down earlier in the week.

In his new book “The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson,” author and sportswriter Jeff Pearlman dives into the man, the myth, and the legend that is Bo Jackson. Today on AirTalk, Jeff stops in to talk about “The Last Folk Hero,” what made Bo Jackson so unique, which of the stories about Bo are true and which ones are myth and why we’ll likely never see anyone like him again.

How Have Undergraduates Managed Student Life And Academics During the UC Worker Strike?

Two factors loomed over negotiations after the strike began on Nov. 14: UC workers stopped teaching classes, grading papers, tutoring, and doing research while UC requested an independent mediator to resolve the two sides’ differences. All three unions remain on strike, even though not all members have walked off the job. But enough have done so to create big headaches for faculty who depend on their work and for the people who make up UC’s biggest constituency, undergraduates. Their end of fall term has coincided with this massive strike, and that has left their exams, their homework, grades, and their short-term futures in limbo.

Here to tell us about how students have been handling themselves is Adolfo Guzman-Lopez, KPCC/LAist Higher Education Correspondent. Also with us is Constanza Montemayor, news editor for the Daily Bruin at UCLA, Mark Alfred, university news editor for the Daily Nexus at the University of California, Santa Barbara and Helena San Roque, campus news staff writer for the New University newspaper at the University of California, Irvine. Are you a student who’d like to share your experiences during the strike? Share with us by calling 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org.

FilmWeek Critics React To BFI’s Top 100 Films Poll Following Its Release & Discourse

The start of the month was when we saw the release of the update version of the British Film Institute’s Sight and Sound Poll, a list that has filmmakers and critics come together to rank their top movies. The list has been around for 70 years and releases every decade, making it a major part of the industry and film fanatics… so what’s come out of it? Well history was made as “Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles” supplanted Vertigo as the list’s top-ranked film. Last decade’s list most notably had Vertigo beat out Citizen Kane for its top spot.

Today on AirTalk, we react to the aggregated list with KPCC film critics Amy Nicholson, Peter Rainer, and Justin Chang. We also hear from Justin on what made his official ballot and why.