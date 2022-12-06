Special California Legislative Session Convened Regarding High Oil Prices

At Governor Gavin Newsom’s prompting, California lawmakers kicked off a special legislative session on Monday to consider punishing big oil companies for their supersized profits during a time of record-high gas prices — the start of a likely lengthy process that will test the liberal Legislature’s resolve in the face of fierce industry opposition. California lawmakers briefly returned to the state Capitol on Monday to swear in new members and elect leaders for the 2023 legislative session. The special session will run alongside the normal session, which also kicks off in January. By dealing with the oil legislation in a special session, lawmakers could move more quickly on it.

Here to discuss the gas prices legislative session and Newsom's penalty plan is Lindsey Holden, reporter covering the California Legislature for The Sacramento Bee. Also with us are Severin Borenstein, professor and faculty director of the Energy Institute at UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business and Lauren Sanchez, senior climate advisor for California governor Gavin Newsom.

Nearly Half Of LA’s AirBnB And VRBO Listings May Be Breaking The Law, A New Report Finds

Three years ago, the city of Los Angeles began enforcing a new law aimed at regulating short-term rentals on platforms such as Airbnb. But a new study suggests enforcement has been weak, and law-breaking is becoming more common. The report, written by McGill University urban planning professor David Wachsmuth, finds that nearly half of recent listings on Airbnb and Vrbo appeared to be out of compliance with the city’s home sharing ordinance. Airbnb and Vrbo representatives denied that their platforms enable widespread flouting of L.A.’s home sharing law.

Joining us today on AirTalk is housing reporter at KPCC, David Wagner and assistant professor of urban planning at McGill University and author of the new report, David Wachsmuth.

The Latest On Iran: Did The Country Officially Disband Their Morality Police?

An Iranian lawmaker said Sunday that Iran's government is "paying attention to the people's real demands," state media reported, a day after a top official suggested that the country's morality police whose conduct helped trigger months of protests has been shut down. This follows protests in Iran and around the world after the nation's morality police after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in its custody in mid-September. Today on AirTalk, we update you on the latest news in Iran with Miriam Berger, a reporter covering the Middle East and foreign affairs at The Washington Post and Sahar Razavi, assistant professor of history at Sacramento State and director of its Iranian and Middle Eastern Studies Center.

Gustavo Dudamel Is Back At Walt Disney Concert Hall With Two Major Projects To See This Holiday Season

As if Gustavo Dudamel wasn’t already busy enough being both the music and artistic director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the music director of the National Opera of Paris, the virtuosic conductor is back on stage at the Walt Disney Concert Hall this month leading two major projects with the L.A. Phil -- performances of both Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” and jazz legend Duke Ellington’s arrangement of the beloved ballet. He’ll also be leading the avant-garde operatic production of “The Tristan Project,” directed by Peter Sellers, featuring video art by Bill Viola and inspired by Richard Wagner’s famous opera about star-crossed lovers, “Tristan und Isolde.”

Today on AirTalk, Gustavo Dudamel joins Larry to talk about his two holiday projects at Walt Disney Concert Hall, his first full season as director of the National Opera of Paris, and what he'll be doing in 2023.

New Book “Common Ground” Recounts The History Of Multifamily Housing In Los Angeles

When you think of a typical family home in Los Angeles, what comes to mind? Maybe a Spanish-style ranch house with a red tile roof and beige stucco on the outside? Maybe it’s one of the beloved craftsman-style homes for which Pasadena is known so well? Whatever you’re envisioning, there’s a good chance it’s a single-family home on an individual parcel of land with a yard. But the reality in Los Angeles is that there are more renters than homeowners, and most of the new housing construction is multifamily, not single-family. And it's these kind of connected dwellings that author and radio host Frances Anderton explores in a brand new book called “Common Ground: Multifamily Housing in Los Angeles” which explores the history of multi-family housing in Los Angeles, and how it might play a role in the future as the city works to address its affordable housing crisis.

Today on AirTalk, author and host of KCRW's "DnA: Design and Architecture" Frances Anderton is with us to talk about her new book "Common Ground."


