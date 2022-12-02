Lindsey Horvath, Los Angeles County Supervisor-Elect, Shares What Constituents Can Expect When She Starts Her New Job

Former West Hollywood Mayor and City Councilmember Lindsey Horvath won a close race for L.A. County Board of Supervisors District 3 seat, previously held by Sheila Kuehl, who was termed out of office, beating former State Senator Bob Hertzberg. When she’s sworn in on Monday, she will become the youngest person ever to sit on the Board at age 40.

Today on AirTalk, Los Angeles County Supervisor-Elect Lindsey Horvath joins Larry to talk about what she plans to work on her first week in office, some longer-term goals for this term in office, and how she’ll apply her skills and experience from her time in West Hollywood to her new role on the Board of Supervisors.

Is Seasonal Affective Disorder Knocking At Your Door?

Known commonly by its apt abbreviation SAD, seasonal affective disorder is more than just the winter blues. The American Psychological Association lists fatigue, loss of interest, and difficulty sleeping among the common symptoms but the severity of the disorder varies from individual to individual. This specific kind of depression is linked to the recurring winter months when daylight shrinks along with our body's serotonin levels. The disorder is known to affect 5% of the U.S. population and impacts women more than men.

Joining us today on AirTalk to talk about seasonal affective disorder, its symptoms, and how to navigate it isSabine Schmid, assistant professor of psychology at the University of Minnesota.

SoCal College Football Latest: Rose Bowl Reportedly Agrees To Playoff Expansion & USC Looks To Extend Its Successful Season

The College Football Playoff announced Thursday it will expand to a 12-team event starting in 2024, completing an 18-month process that was fraught with delays and disagreements. The announcement comes a day after the Rose Bowl agreed to amend its contract for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, which was the last hurdle CFP officials needed cleared to triple the size of what is now a four-team format. Speaking of college football… how about them Trojans? Tomorrow night USC (11-1) face off against Utah (9-3) in a match that could potentially get the Trojans into the Final Four, solidifying a promising end to a great season under head coach Lincoln Riley.

Today on AirTalk, we discuss playoff expansion and USC’s championship prospects with The Athletic USC beat reporter Antonio Morales and Pasadena mayor Victor Gordo.

FilmWeek: ‘The Eternal Daughter,’ ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover,’ ‘Spoiler Alert’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell, Andy Klein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Interview with Emma Corrin from Lady Chatterley’s Lover

D.H. Lawrence’s novel “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” has been suppressed and censored since its initial release in 1930 due to its candid descriptions of sex and sensuality. The story, which has been adapted for the screen several times, follows a young aristocratic woman as she begins an affair with the hired gamekeeper. KPCC’s John Horn speaks with actor Emma Corrin who portrays Lady Chatterley in the latest film adaption of this controversial tale.