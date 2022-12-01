Latest On Immigration As Democrats Try To Help DACA Recipients & Republicans Emphasize Border Security

With Congress’s ‘lame duck’ session underway, Democrats are making a final push on their legislative priorities, one of which being to assist DACA recipients in securely staying in the United States. At the same time, Republicans have shared an unwillingness to cooperate unless their demands are met for border security and what they deem as immigration reform.

Today on AirTalk, we update listeners on the congressional push for DACA assistance and the latest around the country’s southwest border with Wall Street Journal Immigration Policy Reporter Michelle Hackman and Santa Clara Law Professor Pratheepan Gulasekaram, who specializes in constitutional and immigration law.

Gun Deaths Hit 30 Year High, New Study Shows, And Women

The U.S. gun death rate last year hit its highest mark in nearly three decades, and the rate among women has been growing faster than that of men, according to a study published Tuesday. The increase among women - most dramatically, in Black women - is playing a tragic and under-recognized role in a tally that skews overwhelmingly male, the researchers said. Among Black women, the rate of firearm-related homicides more than tripled since 2010, and the rate of gun-related suicides more than doubled since 2015, Fleegler and his co-authors wrote in the paper published by JAMA Network Open. In the new study, the researchers examined trends in firearm deaths since 1990. They found gun deaths began to steadily increase in 2005, but the rise accelerated recently, with a 20% jump from 2019 to 2021.

Today on AirTalk, we’ll speak with two of the study's authors -- Dr. Eric Fleegler of Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, and Dr. Chris Rees of Emory University and Children’s Healthcare of America about the findings of their new study and what they suggest about firearm use and death trends over the last 30 years.

We Don’t Need No (College) Education, Some Employers Are Saying

A college degree of some type has long been seen as a key to gainful employment, at least when compared to the types of jobs that have traditionally been available to those without one. But the tight labor market created by the COVID-19 pandemic that is still demanding more workers than there are unemployed people looking for jobs has forced some employers to rethink whether it makes sense to require a college degree for applicants, and to instead focus on the real-world skills and experience those applicants might possess that would serve them in the role.

Today on AirTalk, Wall Street Journal Reporter Austen Hufford is with us to talk about his recent article for the Wall Street Journal that explores why some employers are deciding to waive the college degree requirement, who some of those employers are and how they’re vetting candidates instead.

The First Water Supply And Demand Assessment Report Is Out, What Does It Say About Our Drought?

This week the first of what will be an annual supply and demand report of water resources in the state of California was published. The report surveyed urban water agencies all across the state on their water management status after the enactment of conservation efforts. 414 agencies reported in total, of which 82% said they don’t expect shortages as long as current drought planning measures are kept in effect. 73 of those reporting agencies reported back expected shortages in coming months, but also said their water supplies could be held stable by ongoing local conservation efforts.

Here to talk about the new water supply and demand report and water supply across Southern California are Director of the California Department of Water Resources, Karla Nemeth, General Manager of the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, Dave Pedersen and Fiona Sanchez, Director of Water Resources at the Irvine Ranch Water District. Have questions about the state of the states’ water supply? Join the conversation, call us at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org.

Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Coming To OC One Night Only To Sing And Dance With Us Through Her Illustrious Career

No Broadway actor has had a career quite like the legendary Chita Rivera. A triple-threat singer/dancer/actress, Rivera is best known for originating roles like Anita in “West Side Story,” Velma Kelly in “Chicago,” and the title role in “Kiss of the Spider Woman” for which Rivera won one of her three Tony Awards. And for one night only, on Sunday December 11th at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, Chita Rivera will be performing her show “Chita: The Rhythm of My Life” where she’ll recreate some of the most iconic moments of her career, and she’ll be joined on stage by two special guests -- her friend and fellow Broadway star George Dvorsky, and her daughter, Lisa Mordente.

Today on AirTalk, Tony Award-winning actress, singer and dancer Chita Rivera joins Larry to talk about her new, one-night-only show at the Segerstrom and reflect on some of the defining moments, roles and productions of her career.

For more information on the show and how to purchase tickets, click here to be taken to the Segerstrom Center for the Arts website.

TV-Talk: ‘Let the Right One In,’ ‘George & Tammy,’ ‘Willow’ & More

Have you felt completely overwhelmed when deciding what new show to watch these days? Us too. There’s just so much content out there between network tv and numerous streaming platforms. Each week, we’re going to try to break through the noise with TV watchers who can point us to the must-sees and steer us clear of the shows that maybe don’t live up to the hype. This week, Larry talks to co-founder and editor in chief of LatinaMedia Cristina Escobar and Los Angeles Times tv critic Robert Lloyd.