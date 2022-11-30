Fentanyl Overdoses In LA County Have Skyrocketed

According to a new report from the L.A. County Department of Health, fentanyl overdose deaths went up nearly 1,300% from 2016 to 2021. Fentanyl overdose deaths among youth under 18 went from four deaths in 2018 to 31 deaths last year. L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón was joined by public health, law enforcement and education leaders Tuesday to announce the creation of a fentanyl working group amid stark increases in overdose deaths. Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss the fentanyl report and how the crisis is being addressed is Los Angeles County District Attorney, George Gascón, Director of Substance Abuse Prevention and Control and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Gary Tsai and journalist and author of the book “The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth Sam Quinones

With files from LAist. Read the full story here.

It’s That Time Of Year Again…When Does Seasonal Affective Disorder Comes Knocking

Known commonly by its apt abbreviation SAD, seasonal affective disorder is more than just the winter blues. The American Psychological Association lists fatigue, loss of interest, and difficulty sleeping among the common symptoms but the severity of the disorder varies from individual to individual. This specific kind of depression is linked to the recurring winter months when daylight shrinks along with our bodies serotonin levels. The disorder is known to affect 5% of the U.S. population and impacts women more than men.

Joining us today on AirTalk to talk about seasonal affective disorder, its symptoms and how to navigate it is Sabine Schmid, assistant professor of psychology at the University of Minnesota.

International Television Is On The Rise In The United States, What’s Driving The Trend?

Award season is starting up and in that there has been a noticeable trend, more international television and more programs tailored for audiences outside of the proverbial American bubble. There of course was the International Emmys, which had winners like ‘Love On The Spectrum’ and ‘Sex Education,’ shows have found their niche stateside despite not necessarily being from here. Along with that there has of course been the rise of Korean dramas, being headlined by shows like Squid Game, which took the international world by storm. So what has led to this increase interest in popular international programming and what’s led to American viewers becoming dedicated fans to these shows?

Today on AirTalk, we dig into the rise of international television’s popularity in the United States with KPCC film critic Wade Major and Brad Adgate, longtime freelance media consultant.

Generation Z Are Voting Age. What Does Their Political Behavior Say About Our Future?

Generation Z voters seem eager to get out their vote, but as many polls and researchers are finding, their decisions aren’t always breaking within the traditional two party system. Though Gen Z was key in styming what was an expected “red wave” in this month's midterm elections according to a Harvard Institute of Politics poll published just before the elections, “the plurality of students–48%–call themselves moderates”. Suggesting that though they are determined to vote they also possess a strong disdain for partisanship, opting instead for a pragmatic approach to their policy goals.

Here to discuss the youth vote and what to expect from our newest voting block going forward are Samuel Abrams, nonresident Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and Professor of Political Science at Sarah Lawrence College and Ruby Belle Booth, Election Coordinator at the Tufts Center for Information and Research on Civic & Learning Engagement. Have questions or comments about Gen Z politics? Call us at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org.

‘The Forever Witness’ Traces The History And Use Of Genetic Genealogy In Forensics, And Its Potential Pitfalls

While DNA matching has been a useful tool for law enforcement professional conducting investigations for some time, the 2018 capture of the Golden State Killer thrust the field of genetic genealogy into the spotlight after DNA-matching from a commercially available test helped investigators reopen the case that had been cold for decades and finally trace the evidence to a subject. But while this burgeoning field does offer useful tools to help solving cases that have long vexed investigators, it also raises concerns about the potential for police overreach as well as how we protect people’s privacy in an age where anyone can spit into a tube, send it to a company, and get their family tree back in a matter of weeks.

Today on AirTalk, author and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Edward Humes drops in to talk about his new book, how genetic genealogy is helping investigators and forensic scientists crack decades-old cold cases and why not everyone is convinced that using DNA to solve these cases is completely without ramifications as far as personal privacy and police overreach.