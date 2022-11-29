LA County Looks Into Expanding Trainee Program Amid Mental Health Worker Shortage

According to an October report, 28 percent of the positions at the L.A. County Department of Mental Health are vacant . The county is hoping that beefing up its training programs for students will bring more mental health professionals into the fray. Last month, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors ordered the department to come up with a plan to expand trainee programs for students. Currently the department works with 16 local universities to offer about 100 internships a year, and the hope is to increase that number considerably. The county is also restarting an $18,000 stipend program that was paused during the pandemic. That program hopes to grant nearly 200 recent grads those stipends in return for a promise to work in public mental health for a year. Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss the shortage of mental health workers is Debbie Innes-Gomberg , Deputy Director of the Quality, Outcomes and Training Division at the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and Jonathan Sherin , professor of psychiatry at USC and UCLA and former Director at Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health.

New Research Finds That California Has Recovered Jobs Lost From Pandemic

The pandemic’s impact on California’s job market has made for a lot of ups and downs, with their being a steep drop in opportunities for employment when the public health crisis what at its worst. Since then, there’s been a steady increase, and now new research from Beacon Economics and the UC Riverside finds that the state has now gotten back all those jobs it lost.

Today on AirTalk, we dig into this data with Beacon Economics founding partner Chris Thornberg and Milken Institute chief economist William Lee .

Checking In On China’s ‘Zero Covid’ Policy Following Protests Opposing Regulations

Students in Hong Kong yesterday protested and chanted “oppose dictatorship” in response to China’s COVID-19 rules, following the lead of demonstrators on the mainland. Rallies against China’s unusually strict anti-virus measures spread to several cities over the weekend, and authorities eased some regulations, apparently to try to quell that public anger. But the government showed no sign of backing down on its larger coronavirus strategy, and analysts expect authorities to quickly silence the dissent.

Today on AirTalk, we get an update on what’s been happening in China and its COVID-19 response with John Ruwitch , China affairs correspondent for NPR.

The LSAT Will Become Optional in 2025, What Does That Mean For Prospective Law Students?

Earlier this month a panel at the American Bar Association voted in favor of dropping a requirement that students applying to law school take the LSAT, the Law School Admission Test, or other standardized admissions tests in order to be considered for entry into a law school. The governing body composed of various legal scholars voted overwhelmingly, 15 to 1, in favor of the elimination. While this does have massive ramifications for who applies and gets into law schools, individual institutions can still decide whether or not to require a test until 2025. Legal scholars dissenting from the new rule have stated the change would have the opposite intended effect of reducing disparities among students by increasing the power of bias in the admissions review process.

Here to discuss the new exam rule as well as the relationship between major law schools and the U.S. News and World report rankings of legal institutions are William E. Adams Jr., managing director of legal education and admissions at the American Bar Association and Sean Scott , President & Dean of the California Western School of Law in San Diego. Have questions about how to apply to law school in the future? Give us a call at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

The Evolution Of The Historic Angelino Heights

Angelino Heights is a tiny, enclave nestled between Chinatown and Echo Park. It sits more than 500 feet above downtown — hence the name — with sprawling views of the city. It’s one of the oldest neighborhoods in Los Angeles, founded at the height of the Southern California land boom in the mid-1880s. Built as a suburb for upper middle class Angelenos working downtown, it paved the way for the development of the array of Queen Anne-Eastlake Victorians that can be seen today. Today, an influx of young millennials spilling over from ultra-hip Echo Park sent real estate prices soaring. Begging the question: What is the future of Angelino Heights?

Joining us today on AirTalk is How To LA producer, Megan Botel who recently wrote a piece on the evolution of Angelino Heights, and Nicole Thompson, volunteer at the Los Angeles Conservancy .