Protests In China Erupt Overnight And The Latest On Ukraine

Barely a month after granting himself new powers as China’s potential leader for life, Xi Jinping is facing a wave of public anger of the kind not seen for decades, sparked by his “zero COVID” strategy that will soon enter its fourth year. Demonstrators poured into the streets over the weekend in cities including Shanghai and Beijing, criticizing the policy, confronting police — and even calling for Xi to step down. On Monday, demonstrators gathered in the semi-autonomous southern city of Hong Kong, where the pro-democracy movement was all but snuffed out by a harsh crackdown following months long demonstrations that began in 2019. Meanwhile in Ukraine, devastating strikes continued last week and plunged the country into darkness once again, straining and disrupting the healthcare system, already battered by years of corruption, mismanagement, the COVID-19 pandemic and nine months of war.

Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss the latest updates on Ukraine is Kateryna Malofieieva, freelance journalist currently based in Kyiv and Paul McLeary, defense reporter at Politico.

Wildfire Season 2022 Was Less Devastating Compared To Recent Years. Why?

Recently Governor Newsom was in Napa County to announce the end of the 2022 peak fire season, calling it “a significant reduction in acres burned and structures damaged or destroyed this past year compared to years past”. But concerns still remain, evidenced by the Santa Ana winds that buffeted Southern California and trailed off during this past holiday weekend. Newsom’s claims of a quieter fire season hold true when compared to last year, with more than 2.5 million acres burned as opposed to this year’s much smaller 362,403 acres scorched. The governor also cited investment into wildfire resources as the main reason for the reduction, with millions put into prevention measures in the last couple of years.

Here to dissect this year’s wildfires are Richard Cordova, Riverside County Fire Captain CalFire Public Information Officer, Bill Deverell, Director of the Huntington-USC Institute on California and the West and Char Miller, Professor of Environmental Analysis and History at Pomona College.

Listeners Share Their Advice For Dealing With Living Far Away From Your Parents As They Age

Many kids grow up dreaming of the day they can finally set out on their own -- have their own place to live, make their own choices about how they spend their time…you know, that adult stuff that seems really enticing as a kid. But for those who move hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of miles away from their families, it can be a struggle to cope with not being around as parents and other, older loved ones age to the point that they start to need additional care. It can create feelings of guilt, neglect or even abandonment, because we often feel responsible for our parents’ well-being as they get older, in particular because they were there to care for us when we were too young to do so ourselves.

Today on AirTalk, we’re taking calls from listeners whose families live far away to hear how they’ve navigated the challenges presented by this situation. And joining us to provide some advice is Donna Benton, a professor of gerontology at USC and the director of USC’s Family Caregiver Resources Center

Unhoused Veterans In Los Angeles Are Suing The VA. Will It Speed Up Their Efforts To Get Housing?

Fourteen unhoused veterans are suing the Department of Veteran Affairs for failing to provide permanent housing, a promise that was made but not upheld. Attorneys who represent the plaintiffs are seeking an order giving the West LA Veterans Affairs campus six months to create 1,200 new homes and leasing another 2,500 units of existing apartments to agencies that provide support services for veterans. This lawsuit comes after decades of neglect on behalf of the V.A., and builds upon another lawsuit settled in 2011 requiring the agency to build 480 new units over four years. A report last year found that only 55 units had been built out of 480. Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss the lawsuit is Dr. Jonathan Sherin, professor of psychology at UCLA and former Director at Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, Mark Rosenbaum, attorney at Public Counsel and lead counsel on the West LA VA lawsuit, and Rob Reynolds, veterans advocate with AMVETS, a non-profit providing a variety of services to veterans and their families.

What We Know About The Eruption On Hawaii’s Big Island

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, has started to erupt for the first time in nearly four decades, prompting volcanic ash and debris to fall nearby, authorities said Monday. The eruption began late Sunday night in the summit caldera of the volcano on the Big Island, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Early Monday, it said lava flows were contained within the summit area and weren't threatening nearby communities. How long the volcano erupts and whether it could cause lava to flow to populated areas of the island is impossible to predict, said Miel Corbett, a USGS spokesperson. Even though it noted there is no indication of lava exiting the summit, the civil defense agency said it has opened shelters in Kailua-Kona and Pahala because it has reports of people self-evacuating along the South Kona coast. The USGS warned residents at risk from Mauna Loa lava flows should review their eruption preparations. Scientists had been on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the summit of the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.

With files from the Associated Press

Longtime Clippers Broadcaster Ralph Lawler Talks New Book “Bingo” & Tenure Voicing The NBA Franchise

The Los Angeles Clippers have dealt with many transitional periods, from the team moving from Buffalo to San Diego, ultimately setting shop in the city of angels. It was in the time that they came to Southern California where they hit ‘bingo,’ not necessarily in the win column but with their broadcasts, hiring Ralph Lawler as a play-by-play analyst. Forty seasons and more than 3,000 games later, Lawler has left his mark on the Clippers franchise and the NBA at-large, having seen so much of the leagues development.

Today on AirTalk, Larry talks to Ralph Lawler, retired play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Clippers and author of the book "Bingo!: Forty Years in the NBA,” about his broadcast journey.