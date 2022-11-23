Holiday Health Tips From Your Friendly, Neighborhood Infectious Disease Expert As Public Health Officials Monitor Rises In COVID, Flu & RSV

With the Thanksgiving holiday upon us, public health officials in California are warning of a potential triple-threat of infection with COVID, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases all ticking up as the weather gets colder and the family gathering holidays get closer. Flu season started earlierthis year than it has in previous years, cases of RSV are on the rise and all while many public health professionals are still concerned about the spread of COVID-19 over the holidays.

Today on AirTalk, we’re bringing back fan-favorite Dr. Kimberly Shriner, director of infectious disease and prevention at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena to share some helpful tips on staying healthy this holiday season.

Teacher Series: The Joys Of Teaching

This week, we’ve had conversations about the teaching shortage and recruiting problems, challenges and stressors of the profession. Today we are ending this mini-series on a note of thanks, asking teachers how the profession brings them joy and asking our listeners about specific teachers whom you remember fondly, or who may have changed your life completely. Joining us today on AirTalk is 2023 California Teacher of the Year Jason Torres-Rangel, an AP English teacher at Theodore Roosevelt High School in the Los Angeles Unified School District and Meghann Seril, a finalist for California Teacher of the Year and a third-grade teacher at Broadway Elementary School in Venice.

TV-Talk: Tulsa King, Wednesday, The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 & More

Have you felt completely overwhelmed when deciding what new show to watch these days? Us too. There’s just so much content out there between network tv and numerous streaming platforms. Each week, we’re going to try to break through the noise with TV watchers who can point us to the must-sees and steer us clear of the shows that maybe don’t live up to the hype. This week, Larry talks to Deadline senior editor & tv critic Dominic Patten and Liz Shannon Miller, senior entertainment editor at Consequence and a board member of the Television Critics Association.

FilmWeek: ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,’ ‘Devotion,’ ‘Nanny’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Amy Nicholson & Peter Rainer review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Interview about WHITE NOISE with director Noah Baumbach

Writer-director Noah Baumbach is known for his deeply personal films, often inspired by his own life experiences. His new film, ‘White Noise,’ however, is an exception. Based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel of the same name, the movie follows an ordinary family dealing with ordinary problems along with what is called “an airborne toxic event,” a chemical spill of deadly gasses. KPCC’s John Horn spoke with Baumbach about how he brought this previously “unadaptable” story to the screen.

