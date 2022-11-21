Why Did It Take So Long To Count Votes? How Can California Get Voters Results Faster?

With a number of close races in Los Angeles County yet to be called, all eyes are on the vote counting process underway in a plain-faced office building in Downey.

In a white-walled room resembling a computer lab, 20 large scanners whir loudly throughout the day as dozens of county staff and temp workers feed them ballots. Scanned images pop up on a monitor, stored for tabulation later in the afternoon so the County Registrar-Recorder can release the latest vote results to the public.The tallying is expected to continue into next week and the registrar’s office is giving itself until Dec. 5 to certify the election results. Why does the vote count take as long as it does?

Joining us today on AirTalk is CalMatters reporter covering Gov. Gavin Newsom, Alexei Koseff, Registrar of Voters for Santa Barbara County, Joe Holland and Orange County Registrar of Voters Bob Page.

With files from LAist.com. Read the full story here.

Where Does Student Loan Forgiveness Stand?

President Joe Biden’s plan to provide up to $20,000 in federal student loan forgiveness has been blocked by two federal courts, leaving millions of borrowers wondering what happens next. The Justice Department on Friday asked the Supreme Court to reverse one of the lower court decisions, warning that many Americans will face financial hardship if the plan remains blocked. Still, advocates believe the administration will succeed in court. Experts say student loan forgiveness has the potential to end up before the Supreme Court, meaning this could be a lengthy process.

Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss where student loan forgiveness stands is national education reporter at USA Today, Chris Quintana and associate professor of law at the University of Utah, Jason Iuliano.

With files from the Associated Press

A Brief History Of California’s Wild Burros: The Cute, Protected (And Slightly Problematic) Living Symbols Of The West

Congress named wild burros and horses “living symbols” of the West in 1971 and mandated their protection from capture, harassment, and death on public lands. It’s hard not to find the curious, fuzzy-eared equids endearing. And many do. But they can also mow down vegetation, stomp on the homes of native species and even disrupt military operations. The animals’ numbers have tripled since the '70s and not everyone agrees on how to bring down the population to what the government considers a sustainable level. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management predicts if the population isn’t controlled there will be “catastrophic harm to the land, to other species, and to wild horses and burros themselves.”

With files from Mariana Dale at LAist.com. Read her full story here.

What Challenges Are Teachers Facing As In-Person Learning Gets Back Into Full Swing?

Thanksgiving break has now commenced for a lot of educators. This comes at a time where schools have reached a new normal, having just now gotten fully back to in-person learning following the pandemic–but what new and existing challenges are teachers seeing?

Today on AirTalk, we hear from teachers on challenges they’re facing with educating students after some major pandemic-related setbacks. Also for the program, we’re joined by KPCC & LAist K-12 education reporter Kyle Stokes and director of UCI CalTeach Science & Math Program school of Education, Doron Zinger.

Prepping For Your Thanksgiving Feast? We’re Talking Tips, Tricks, Turkey And More

Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching. Whether you’ve never made a turkey in your life or are a connoisseur in the kitchen looking to spice up your sides this year, we want to hear from you at 866-893-5722. Noelle Carter, chef, food writer and culinary consultant forNoelle Carter Food, and Dr. Linda Shiue, a San Francisco-based physician and chef and author of the cookbook “Spicebox Kitchen: Eat Well and Be Healthy with Globally Inspired, Vegetable-Forward Recipes” are here to answer your questions, offer tips and tricks, and help you create an amazing meal this holiday.