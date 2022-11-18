Nancy Pelosi To Step Down As House Speaker After Two Decades

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, making way for a new generation to steer the party after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections.

Pelosi announced in a spirited speech on the House floor that she will step aside after leading Democrats for nearly 20 years and in the aftermath of the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, last month in their San Francisco home. The California Democrat, who rose to become the nation’s only woman to wield the speaker’s gavel, said she would remain in Congress as the representative from San Francisco, a position she has held for 35 years, when the new Congress convenes in January. It’s an unusual choice for a party leader to stay on after withdrawing from congressional leadership, but Pelosi has long defied convention in pursuing power in Washington. Joining guest host Austin Cross to discuss is Molly Ball, national political correspondent for TIME Magazine and author of “Pelosi” (Henry Holt and Co., 2020). If you have thoughts, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org.

With files from the Associated Press

What Can The Musk-Twitter Saga Tell Us About His ‘Fanboys’ & Male Fandom?

Fanboys, as a social construct, can be a real social force in the world around us. A recent example of such has been Elon Musk’s rise on the internet, having reached its potential climax with his purchase of Twitter. With many layoffs and resulting technical issues resulting from his transition into power, its led folks to criticize the billionaire and that led to folks shamelessly defending Musk, having even gone after a fictitious employee in the process. So what’s groups of men to defend folks like Musk, who are in significantly different social and economic classes as them?

Today on AirTalk, we dig into the concept and complexities of male fandom with Efrén Pérez, professor of political science & psychology at UCLA. Are you someone who has a question about the concept of fanboys? Have you been a part of a fandom that tended to skew male? Join the conversation, call us at 866-893-5722 or email us at atcomments@kpcc.org.

Following The Death Of Bush, 9/11 Speechwriter Michael Gerson, A Debate And Speech Expert Explains What Makes A Great Presidential Scribe

This week, former George W. Bush chief speechwriter turned Washington Post columnist Michael Gerson died, he was 58 years old. Gerson was the ghostwriter behind some of the most influential Bush speeches of the early 00s, and was also a trusted adviser and confidant. He wrote the president’s speeches in the wake of 9/11, and was charged with crafting addresses that would console a nation in mourning and prepare it for what would become the Iraq War. He even coined the term “Axis of Evil.” Gerson himself told the New York Times in 2006 those speeches were among his favorites he wrote while in the White House.

Speeches and addresses are key to the success of any U.S. president -- they can be used not only as major drivers of policy but also in times of crisis to unite a nation that is hurting or divided. Whether a president is trying to get buy-in on a policy proposal or playing the role of healer-in-chief, having a top-notch writer who can say what they want to say, but better, can be the difference between gaining and losing support when it matters most.

Today on AirTalk, we’re talking with University of Michigan Director of Debate Aaron Kall, who has written several books on presidential addresses and speeches. Plus, we want to hear from you -- what presidential address do you find most memorable, or moving? Is there a particular line or section that stuck out to you? Why? Join our live conversation by calling us at 866-893-5722.

New LAist Essay Series “Being American” Features Southern Californians Sharing Their Search For Belonging, In Their Own Words

What does it mean to be “American?”

The answer depends on who you ask. And as KPCC/LAist immigrant communities correspondent Leslie Berestein-Rojas discovered a few years ago when she was editing the LAist essay series “Race In L.A.,” many immigrants here in Los Angeles said they felt a sense of never being seen as “American” enough, even if their families had lived here for generations.

So, Leslie decided to dig deeper into some of these questions about what it means to be “American” and who it belongs to here in Los Angeles. To do it, she decided to crowdsource essays once again from members of the community to try and capture not only the immigrant experience, but this idea of belonging in Los Angeles.

Today on AirTalk, Leslie is with guest host Austin Cross today to talk about the new essay series, “Being American,” the first of which is out today at LAist.com.

You can read the essays that guest host Austin Cross contributed to “Race In L.A.” by clicking here and here.

FilmWeek: ‘She Said,’ ‘The Menu,’ ‘Bones And All’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Claudia Puig and Wade Major review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.



John Horn’s Interview about SHE SAID with actor Zoe Kazan