Karen Bass Will Be The Next Mayor Of Los Angeles. How Will She Lead The City?

Karen Bass, the community activist-turned-Congressmember, will become the first woman and second Black person to lead the City of Los Angeles.

The Associated Press called the race Wednesday afternoon after vote count numbers released by the L.A. County Registrar showed her leading by more than 46,000 votes, or 53% of the ballots counted so far. Bass, a Democrat, clinched the mayoral victory after Angelenos turned out in large numbers to vote in a contentious race that saw record-breaking spending by her rival, developer Rick Caruso. Homelessness and public safety dominated the campaign discourse — issues that Bass raised in a statement after the race was called. "To the people of Los Angeles, my message is this: "We are going to solve homelessness. We are going to prevent and respond urgently to crime," Bass said. Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna also declared victory in his race for L.A. County Sheriff, following a concession from incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Joining Larry to discuss is Ange-Marie Hancock, dean's professor of Gender Studies & Political Science at USC.

With files from LAist. Read the full story here

Why Is NASA Interested In Returning To The Moon 50 Years After The Last Lunar Walk?

When astronaut Eugene Cernan hoisted himself off the moon’s surface and back into the Apollo 17 lunar module on December 14, 1972, it wasn’t clear exactly when the next time an American would set foot on the moon. Following the safe return of the Apollo 17 crew to Earth, NASA concluded its Apollo program, and with it came the end of crewed lunar exploration missions. Fast forward 50 years to today, and NASA once again has its eyes on the moon with its Artemis program, which seeks to return humans to the moon’s surface this decade. The first step in that process occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning, when NASA’s Artemis V rocket launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida carrying an Orion spacecraft that will eventually be the crew module for manned missions. So, why is NASA interested in returning to the moon now, 50 years after the last lunar walk? And why is returning to the moon so important to humanity’s larger space exploration goals, like sending humans to Mars and back?

TV-Talk: ‘The Crown,’ ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble,’ ‘Yellowstone’ & More

Have you felt completely overwhelmed when deciding what new show to watch these days? Us too. There’s just so much content out there between network tv and numerous streaming platforms. Each week, we’re going to try to break through the noise with TV watchers who can point us to the must-sees and steer us clear of the shows that maybe don’t live up to the hype. This week, Larry talks to Entertainment Weekly television critic Kristen Baldwin and Kathryn VanArendonk, television critic for Vulture.

Lab-Grown Chicken May Be Coming To A Plate Near You After Company Gets FDA Approval To Sell

Meat cultivated in a lab has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the first time ever. Upside Foods is the first company to receive approval, meaning it will be able to sell chicken grown in a lab using animal cells.

New Book Details 'How Sex Changed The Internet And How The Internet Changed Sex'

You might be surprised to learn that many of the ways we go about using the internet today were shaped by... sex. That's right. According to the new book "How Sex Changed the Internet and How the Internet Changed Sex: An Unexpected History" (Workman Publishing, 2022), the demand for sex built many internet staples, including shopping carts and browser cookies. There's long been a relationship between sex and the internet and both have created lasting effects on the other. Samantha Cole, book author and senior editor of Vice's tech and science outlet, Motherboard, joins AirTalk to discuss. If you have questions call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org.

Cole will discuss the book with Maitland Ward at Book Soup in West Hollywood on Dec. 5 at 7 pm. Learn more about the eventhere.