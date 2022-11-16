Trump Officially Announces Another Run For President. What Does It Mean For The Republican Party?

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched his third campaign for the White House just one week after a disappointing midterm showing for Republicans, forcing the party to again decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 sparked an insurrection and pushed American democracy to the brink. Trump also enters the race in a moment of deep political vulnerability. He hoped to launch his campaign in the wake of resounding GOP midterm victories, fueled by candidates he elevated during this year’s primaries. Instead, many of those candidates lost, allowing Democrats to keep the Senate and leaving the GOP with a path to only a bare majority in the House.

Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss Trump’s announcement and the future of the GOP is senior editor and correspondent on the Washington Desk for NPR News, Ron Elving and dean of the School of Public Policy and senior fellow at The Davenport Institute at Pepperdine University, Pete Peterson.

The State Of Groundwater Access Throughout CA As More Wells Dry Up In The Central Valley

More and more wells in the Central Valley are drying up resulting in emergency water services for households. A hotter climate and relentless drought conditions are only making matters worse. The state has recorded more than 1,300 dry wells this year, which is a nearly 40 percent jump from last year’s rate, according to reporting from the Washington Post.

Emergency service organizations are providing families with cases of bottled water and coordinating for 2,500 gallon water tanks to be installed at households where wells have dried up. But that’s expensive and not sustainable long term, according to experts involved. Joining to discuss the state of groundwater throughout California and what the future might hold is Laurence Sanati, drought coordinator for the California Department of Water Resources, Tom Collishaw, CEO of Self-Help Enterprises, a non profit affordable housing developer that provides emergency water services throughout the entire San Joaquin Valley and Mariposa County, and Graham Fogg, groundwater scientist and professor emeritus of hydrogeology at UC Davis. If you have questions, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org.

As Rams And Lakers Sputter, The Pros And Cons Of Trading Away The Future To Win Now

What do the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Lakers have in common (you know, besides the whole Los Angeles thing)? Sure, both teams have won championships in the last three years, but both teams also employed a similar strategy to get there -- trading away high-value, future draft picks in exchange for proven superstars to help them win right away.

The Lakers did it during the 2019-2020 offseason to acquire forward Anthony Davis, who helped them win an NBA championship that year but has struggled with injuries since that have kept him out of the starting lineup more often than he’s in it. A month into this NBA season, the Lakers’ record sits among the worst in the league at 3-10. And the Rams haven't had a first round pick since 2016 and won't have another until 2024 -- they traded away years' worth of first rounders to acquire the likes of quarterback Matthew Stafford and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who were cornerstones of the Rams' 2021 Super Bowl run. But, more than halfway through this year’s NFL season, the Rams are a disappointing 3-6 and in last place in their division. So, when it comes to the strategy of trading away the future to win in the present, are the Lakers and Rams examples of the rule, or the exception?

Today on AirTalk, we’ll explore these themes and get an update on the Lakers and Rams seasons with two reporters who spend their days following the teams’ every move -- Rams Reporter for The Athletic Jourdan Rodrigue and SoCal News Group Lakers’ Reporter Kyle Goon.

Checking In On Southern California’s Dual Enrollment Programs

When it comes to earning college credit during high school, the most advertised option for students in the past has been Advanced Placement courses, a somewhat flawed option with its college credit ranging just with California public universities alone. It's because of this confusion that a lot more folks have turned to dual enrollment, which allows high school students to get a college education with their being more of a guarantee that it’ll help them as they transition into an undergraduate education. So how are dual enrollment programs fairing locally and how many folks are taking advantage of them?

Today on AirTalk, we dig into local dual enrollment programs with principal of John Muir Early College Magnet Lawton Gray and Melissa Bardo, Associate Director of Policy and Government Relations at The Education Trust–West.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore On DTLA Target Stabbing, Investigation Into Leak Of Racist LA City Council Conversations And More

Today on AirTalk, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore joins Larry Mantle for his monthly update.

