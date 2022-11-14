The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County

Today on AirTalk, we’ll get the latest on election returns in Los Angeles County from Registrar/Recorder Dean Logan , check in on the major OC races with KPCC/LAist Senior Reporter Covering Orange County Jill Replogle, and hear analysis from Caltech Professor of Political and Computational Science R. Michael Alvarez .

Who will be L.A.'s next mayor? Will Sheriff Alex Villanueva hold his office? The race between Karen Bass and Rick Caruso to be L.A.'s next mayor tightened even more. And Robert Luna's lead on Sheriff Alex Villanueva grew. Plus, eyes are on several races in Orange County as well. Still there are hundreds of thousands of votes that still need to be tallied.

Author, Journalist Sam Quinones Returns To Look At Systems That Need Reimagining To Deal With New Wave Of Synthetic Drugs

Last year on AirTalk, author and journalist Sam Quinones joined us to talk about his new book “ The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth ” which explores how a new wave of synthetic drugs like meth and fentanyl that are much stronger than their predecessors have pushed many Americans into the grips of addiction. But in our limited time with Sam last week, we weren’t able to dive as deep as we wanted to with Sam into how he sees certain systems being reimagined to deal with this new wave of drugs.

Today on AirTalk, Sam Quinones returns to the show to talk with Larry about some of the ideas from his latest book “The Least of Us” on how these systems might change to adapt to these powerful new synthetic drugs.

Latest From Ukraine: Russian Defenses Retreat Kherson & What A GOP Majority Could Mean For U.S. Aid

Last week’s midterm elections had major implications domestically of course but they can also impact the way our country handles things abroad. The War in Ukraine has gone on since February, with the latest development being a Russian withdrawal from the city of Kherson . The United States has certainly played a part in this, having given money and weapons to the nation— but could a GOP House affect things at all? Comments made by GOP congressional leader Kevin McCarthy have suggested there would be more limits to aid to Ukraine, although he did soon scale back his remarks.

Today on AirTalk, we dig into what a potential GOP-led House could mean for Ukrainian aid with New York Times chief diplomatic correspondent Steven Erlanger, and we also get an update on Russia’s war in Ukraine with Kyiv Independent reporter Asami Terajima.

President Biden First Face-To-Face Meeting With Chinese President Xi – What You Need To Know

The highlight of Biden’s seven-day, round-the-world trip to Asia, was the nearly three hour sit-down meeting with Chinese President Xi Jingping. It came at a critical juncture for the two countries amid increasing economic and security tensions. Speaking at a news conference afterward, Biden said that when it comes to China the U.S. would “compete vigorously, but I’m not looking for conflict.” He added: “I absolutely believe there need not be a new Cold War” with the rising Asian power. President Joe Biden objected to China’s “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions” toward Taiwan and the leaders of the two superpowers aimed to “manage” differences between their nations as they compete for global influence.

Joining us today on AirTalk to discus U.S.-China relations is Steven Erlanger , chief diplomatic correspondent for The New York Times and Alex Wang , professor of law at UCLA who teaches Chinese law and politics.

Albums That Changed Your Life And Why

Music can leave a lasting impression at any age. Sometimes events in your life and the sound coming from your speakers synchronize in perfect harmony, and a simple track or an entire album becomes more like a soundtrack that feels personalized to whatever hardship or happiness you’re experiencing. These albums can stick around in your playlists or otherwise mark a very specific part of your life, evoking memories of what made them significant in the first place whenever they show up again. Today on AirTalk, we pay homage to those albums that you never stopped thinking about and the reasons you’ll never forget them.